USMNT blanks Mexico 1-0 behind Adams goal

Tuesday night was filled with emotion in Nashville, as the U.S. Men’s National Team faced Mexico in the latest edition of Concacaf’s biggest rivalry. Not only was the USMNT facing their arch rival, it was on the anniversary of one of the worst attacks ever on American soil.
The US men took the field hoping to do their country proud, and that they did as they beat El Tri 1-0, thanks to the magnificent play of New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams.
The game got off to a bit of a slow start as the USA managed just one shot in the first ten minutes in the form of a Gyasi Zardes header over the bar. Shortly there after Mexico seemed to settle into the game and began to assert themselves in the attack, earning set pieces deep in USA territory. El Tri’s best chance of the first half was a corner kick in the 16th minute where Edson Álvarez redirected the ball on frame, but US goalkeeper Zack Steffen reacted just in time to push the header above the cross bar and out of danger.
Steffen almost made a grave error in the 32nd minute when he nearly handled the ball outside his box, but the Columbus Crew goalkeeper was able to just release the ball before it crossed the line in its entirety, saving what would have been a costly mistake.
Mexico nearly struck once again in the 37th minute when Diego Lainez made Wil Trapp stumble in the box and sent in a cross to Roberto Alvarado, who poked the ball toward goal. Steffen dove to his right and grabbed the slow rolling ball to preserve the 0-0 scoreline.
The back and forth continued into the second half with neither team getting a clear opportunity on goal, but the game took a stark turn in the 67th minute when Ángel Zaldívar went studs up into Wil Trapp on a hard challenge, earning a straight red card.
The USMNT seemed to have a renewed sense of energy after the red card, leading them to push numbers forward in an effort to get the go-ahead goal.
Just four minutes after Zaldívar was sent off, Tyler Adams broke through for the USMNT with his first national team goal. Antonee Robinson sent in a low cross on the ground that found Adams off a 35-yard run from the midfield who put the ball into the net to give the US a 1-0 lead.
While Mexico continued to push for an equalizer, the 10-man side never could break through the USMNT defense, and the Stars and Stripes went on to earn their 19th overall win against their southern rivals.
I know the red card made a huge difference, but there is no denying that the huge change previous to that was Julian Green coming in to the game. Time after time the center backs and mids were able to play balls in to him without fear that he was going to lose it. It didn’t take long before the Mexican defenders had to respect him and give him some space.
Ten minutes in to the second half I was asking myself how he’s not a lock starter, but then, to Gary’s point below, he was getting in to dangerous positions but nothing was coming of it. Rather than being to slow to act, though, I believe it was more of a case of trying to make an extra touch to get in to a better position and just not being good enough to pull it off. He did misread a couple of situations where I thought he could’ve played through balls to Zardes and Wood as well. You have to think that maybe this is why he just hasn’t been able to stick in the Bundesliga because he just isn’t consistent enough. He also needs a better motor. Maybe Ancelotti was right and striker is his best position. It seemed like his first thought was was always to shoot.
I don’t understand why Novakovich wasn’t given a run out. Second, if we want to score, we don’t have any forwards who are good enough to score when they have no strike partner or any good attacking mids. As I wrote before the game, we really needed two up top. Hurry up Sargent. And we really need Pulisic to provide some lift to an anemic attack. Green is a puzzle. He would look good as we entered the Mexico third and then as he got around the box he was too slow to act and some promising attacks petered out.
Some random thoughts
-The midfield before Green came on had no idea of how to possess and move the ball. Can McKinnie get there, I think so but the idea that he is ready to do that now is pretty clearly false.
-Trapp was poor, but he got little help from the four in the midfield who were quite literally standing still and watching for most of the first half. Started reading the game much better in the 2nd half.
-CCV was solid, maybe as solid as he’s been for US, but Brooks passing against Brazil was actually giving us a chance.
-What’s with Nova that Wood got the cameo at the end?
-Moore wasn’t picked on much, but he looked like a guy who has played most of his matches in the 4th division. His club has played two actual matches over the break, so hopefully, he can get his situation with the transfer ironed out so he can get some time there.
-Taylor and Ian kept saying we need some vets to show the young guys how to get open and hold possession, but when we played poorly in the last cycle it was because our midfield was stagnant and unable to connect, much like the first half.
-The Miazga teasing Lainez will be one of those images in the prematch marketing for USvsMexico for years to come.
