Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: De La Torre, Pulisic, and more

Luca De La Torre has showed positive signs featuring for Fulham’s U-23 side and the U.S. youth international carried that over to his first senior start of 2018.

The 20-year-old De La Torre scored his first senior goal and registered a pair of assists in the London club’s 3-1 derby victory over Millwall in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. After setting up Joe Bryan in the seventh-minute for a 1-0 Fulham lead, De La Torre called his own number for the visitors second goal. His strike in the 52nd minute doubled Fulham’s lead which added to the comfort level for the Premier League side. De La Torre would set up Cyrus Christie in the 68th minute which capped the final score at 3-1 between the two clubs.

Elsewhere, Tim Ream got his first minutes of the season for Fulham in the victory. Christian Pulisic registered what proved to be the game-winning assist in a Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga romp. Matt Miazga got another 90 minutes for Nantes in a midweek defeat to Nice. Joe Corona scored a goal in a penalty shootout defeat for Club America in Copa MX Round of 16 play.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

League Cup

Luca De La Torre started, scored ONE goal, registered TWO assists, and played 85 minutes in Fulham’s 3-1 win over Millwall on Tuesday.

Tim Ream started and played 62 minutes for Fulham.

Duane Holmes did not dress in Derby County’s 8-7 penalty shootout win over Manchester United.

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 3-2 win over Stoke on Wednesday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Christian Pulisic started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 7-0 win over Nuremburg on Wednesday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 0-0 draw with Mainz on Wednesday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Werder Bremen’s 3-1 win over Hertha Berlin on Tuesday.

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hannover’s 3-1 loss to Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie did not dress in Schalke’s 1-0 loss to Freiburg on Tuesday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress for Nuremburg.

Fabian Johnson came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress for Eintracht Frankfurt.

2. Bundesliga

Andrew Wooten started, scored ONE goal, and played 69 minutes in Sandhausen’s 2-0 win over Erzgebirge Aue on Wednesday.

Terrence Boyd dressed but did not play in Darmstadt’s 2-1 loss to Arminia Bielefeld on Tuesday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

Brady Scott did not dress in Koln’s 2-1 win over Ingolstadt on Tuesday.

Joe Gyau came off the bench and played two minutes in Duisburg’s 3-3 draw with Magdeburg on Wednesday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Hamburg on Thursday.

France

Ligue 1

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Nantes 2-1 loss to Nice on Tuesday.

Timothy Weah did not dress in PSG’s 4-1 win over Stade Reims on Wednesday.

Theoson-Jordon Siebatcheu started and played 64 minutes in Rennes 2-1 loss to Amiens on Wednesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-0 loss to Club Leon on Tuesday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play for Club Leon.

Joe Corona came off the bench, scored ONE shootout goal and played six minutes in Club America’s 9-8 penalty shootout loss to FC Juarez on Tuesday.

Alejandro Guido dressed but did not play in Club Tijuana’s 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul on Tuesday.

Rubio Rubin did not dress for Club Tijuana.

Jose Torres started and played 46 minutes in Puebla’s 4-0 loss to Tigres on Wednesday.

Eduardo Fernandez did not dress for Tigres.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Malmo’s 3-1 loss to Norrkoping on Wednesday.

Alex DeJohn started and played 90 minutes in Dalkurd’s 1-0 win over Trelleborg on Wednesday.

Andrew Stadler started and played 62 minutes for Dalkurd.

Kofi Sokardie dressed but did not play for Trelleborg.

Switzerland

Pro League

Kekuta Manneh started and played 62 minutes in FC St Gallen’s 2-0 loss to BSC Young Boys on Wednesday.

Scotland

League Cup

Emerson Hyndman started and played 90 minutes in Hibernian’s 6-5 penalty shootout loss to Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts 4-2 win over Motherwell on Wednesday.

Netherlands

KNVB Cup

Kyle Scott dressed but did not play in Telstar’s 5-0 loss to Amsterdamsche on Tuesday.

Andrija Novakovich did not dress in Fortuna Sittard’s 5-0 win over Helmond Sport on Tuesday.

Erik Palmer-Brown dressed but did not play in NAC Breda’s 2-0 loss to RKC Waalwijk on Tuesday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in Excelsior’s 3-2 loss to NEC on Tuesday.