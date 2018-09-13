Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Miazga, Yedlin, and more

Matt Miazga was at the center of attention on Tuesday with the U.S. Men’s National Team, and now the centerback returns to Ligue 1 play this weekend.

Miazga and Nantes snatched their first win of their domestic campaign on Sept. 1st, holding on for a 3-2 win at Strasbourg. The 23-year-old has fit in nicely in France, starting in three of the club’s four league matches this season. Nantes will be favored to get points this weekend as they face Stade Reims, who has lost their last two league fixtures.

Elsewhere, DeAndre Yedlin will look to give Newcastle another strong outing as they battle Arsenal in EPL action. Danny Williams will hope for a start with Huddersfield Town as they host Crystal Palace, while Tim Ream seeks his season debut for Fulham.

In Germany, Bobby Wood and Hannover entertain RB Leipzig at home, while Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Hoffenheim. Andrija Novakovich returns to club duty with Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands, while Romain Gall and Malmo battle Ostersunds in Sweden.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and PSG face St. Etienne on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Nice on Friday.

Matt Miazga and Nantes face Stade Reims on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Clermont Foot on Friday.

England

Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Arsenal on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Manchester City on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Brentford on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Queens Park Rangers face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Rotherham United on Saturday.

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Burton Albion on Saturday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hannover face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman and Nuremberg face Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Stuttgart on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face Union Berlin on Friday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt face Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen on Saturday.

Brady Scott and FC Koln face Paderborn on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Alejandro Guido, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Omar Gonzalez and Atlas on Sunday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Moncarcas Morelia on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face Queretaro on Saturday.

Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres face Pachuca on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Pumas on Sunday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA Liga

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Desportivo Aves on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Reus Deportiu face Tenerife on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Ostersunds on Saturday.

Kofi Sarkodie and Trelleborg face BK Hacken on Monday.

Alex DeJohn, Andrew Stadler and Dalkurd face Kalmar on Monday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Randers on Saturday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Vendsyssel on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Vejle on Monday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face Willem II on Saturday.

Belgium

Pro League

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Juan Torres and Lokeren on Friday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Genk on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Mouscron on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and Hibernian face Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Motherwell on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Hartberg on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Pohang Steelers on Saturday.

Switzerland

Swiss cup

Kekuta Manneh and FC St Gallen face Muri on Sunday.