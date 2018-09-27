Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Novakovich, Miazga, and more

Andrija Novakovich has started off his campaign in the Eredivisie on fine form, scoring four goals in his first six appearances with Fortuna Sittard. The 22-year-old Reading loanee will seek to help Sittard pull a major upset on Saturday as they welcome Ajax to town.

The U.S. Men’s National Team striker is coming off a two-goal performance in Sittard’s 4-4 draw with Willem II last weekend. Despite only one victory so far this season, Novakovich and Co. will seek to inch higher in the league table from their current 11th place position.

Elsewhere this weekend, Matt Miazga continues his first-team minutes with Ligue 1 side Nantes while Timothy Weah battles for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s 18-man squad at PSG. Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund will be favorites to grab all three points against Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga play.

Tim Ream is coming his first minutes of the season with Fulham in midweek action and the London club faces a trip to Everton this weekend. DeAndre Yedlin will look to anchor the Newcastle backline once again against Leicester City, while Antonee Robinson and Eric Lichaj are the players to watch in the English second-tier.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and PSG face Nice on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Nantes face Lyon on Saturday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Toulouse on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Leicester City on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Everton on Saturday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Norwich City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Geoff Cameron and QPR on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

EFL LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Coventry City on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Mainz on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Bayern Munich on Friday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Augsburg on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Timothy Tillman and Nuremburg on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hannover face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Stuttgart on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Dynamo Dresden on Sunday.

Joe Gyau and Duisberg face Regensburg on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt face Holstein Kiel on Friday.

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Magdeburg on Sunday.

Brady Scott and FC Koln face Arminia Bielefeld on Friday.

REGIONALLIGA

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen II face Hannover 96 II on Sunday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face St. Pauli on Friday.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Mexico

LIGA MX

Jose Torres and Puebla face Pumas on Sunday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Guadalajara on Sunday.

Alejandro Guido, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Monterrey on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Toluca on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Santos Laguna on Saturday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Morelia on Sunday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Veracruz on Friday.

Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres face Queretaro on Saturday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face GD Chaves on Thursday.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore and Reus Deportiu face Almeria on Sunday.

Sweden

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall and Malmo face Sundsvall on Sunday.

Kofi Sarkodie and Trelleborg face Orebro on Monday.

Alex DeJohn, Andrew Stadler and Dalkurd face AIK on Sunday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Sonderjyske on Monday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Midtjylland on Saturday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Odense on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face Ajax on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face PSV on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face VVV Venlo on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Kyle Scott and Telstar face FC Oss on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Sint-Truiden on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Eupen on Friday.

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Charleroi on Saturday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and Hibernian face St Mirren on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face St. Johnstone on Saturday.

Austria

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Flyeralarm Admira on Saturday.

South Korea

K-LEAGUE

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Suwon Bluewings on Saturday.

Switzerland

SWISS PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh and FC St Gallen face Grasshopper Club on Saturday.