Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Gooch, Novakovich, and more

Lynden Gooch helped Sunderland continue their impressive start to the English League One season with a strong performance on Saturday at home.

Gooch registered his first senior brace for the Black Cats as they downed Rochdale 4-1 at the Stadium of Light. After already sitting on a one-goal advantage, Gooch doubled Sunderland’s lead prior to halftime with a penalty kick finish. After the halftime break, Gooch added to his tally with a beautiful hit left-footed effort which found the bottom-left corner. The result pulled Sunderland to third in the league table as they travel to Bristol City next weekend.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic followed up his midweek performance in Europe with an equalizer at Hoffenheim in Bundesliga play. Weston McKennie left Schalke’s defeat vs. Bayern Munich before the hour mark with a bruised left ankle injury.

Andrija Novakovich scored a brace for Fortuna Sittard in a 4-4 draw against Willem II on Saturday. Romain Gall scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-0 romp for Malmo in Allsvenskan action. DeAndre Yedlin got another 90 minutes under his belt and helped keep a clean sheet for Newcastle United at Crystal Palace.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah did not dress in PSG’s 301 win over Rennes on Sunday,

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 15 minutes for Rennes.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Nantes 2-1 loss to Lille on Saturday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg dressed but did not play in Auxerre’s 0-0 draw with Ajaccio on Friday.

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Danny Williams did not dress in Huddersfield Town’s 3-1 loss to Leicester City on Saturday.

Tim Ream did not dress in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Watford on Saturday.

Premier League 2 Division 2

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Stoke City on Monday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 win over Bristol City on Friday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 3-0 loss to Reading on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers dressed but did not play in Swansea City’s 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over Rotherham United on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron dressed but did not play in Queens Park Rangers 1-0 loss to Norwich City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes did not dress in Derby County’s 3-1 win over Brentford on Saturday.

EFL LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch started, scored TWO goals, and played 86 minutes in Sunderland’s 4-1 win over Rochdale on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Weston McKennie started and played 54 minutes in Schalke’s 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday. McKennie left with a later diagnosed bruised left ankle injury.

Fabian Johnson started and played 45 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 4-2 loss to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress for Hertha Berlin.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-1 loss to Freiburg on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress for Freiburg.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 0-0 draw with Stuttgart on Friday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress in Nuremberg’s 2-0 win over Hannover on Saturday.

Bobby Wood started and played 31 minutes for Hannover.

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Werder Bremen’s 3-2 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-0 loss to Heidenheim on Sunday.

Joe Gyau came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Duisburg’s 2-1 loss to Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Darmstadt’s 4-1 loss to Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

Andrew Wooten came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Sandhausen’s 2-0 loss to FC Koln on Friday.

Brady Scott did not dress for FC Koln.

Regionaliga

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen II play St. Pauli II on Monday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Sebastian Soto started, scored TWO goals, and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s 5-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win over Nuremberg on Sunday.

Mexico

LIGA MX

Jose Torres started and played 90 minutes in Puebla’s 3-2 loss to Club America on Friday.

Joe Corona dressed but did not play for Club America.

Alejandro Guido came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 1-0 win over Pachuca on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin came off the bench and played one minute Club Tijuana.

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Atlas 2-0 loss to Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 3-2 loss to Toluca on Saturday.

Michael Orozco started and played 90 minutes in Lobos 1-0 win over Club Leon on Saturday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play for Club Leon.

Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres face Monterrey on Sunday.

Portugal

segunda LIGA

Keaton Parks started and played 67 minutes in Benfica B’s 1-0 win over Varzim on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Reus Deportiu’s 1-1 draw with Gimnastic on Sunday.

Sweden

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall started, scored ONE goal, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Malmo’s 4-0 win over Kalmar on Sunday.

Kofi Sarkodie did not dress in Trelleborg’s 3-0 loss to Djurgarden on Saturday.

Alex DeJohn started and played 90 minutes in Dalkurd’s 2-0 loss to Norrkoping on Saturday.

Andrew Stadler dressed but did not play for Dalkurd.

Denmark

SUPERLIAGEN

Jonathan Amon started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 loss to FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi did not dress in Hobro’s 5-0 loss to Aalborg on Sunday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play for Aalborg.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started, scored TWO goals, and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 4-4 draw with Willem II on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in NAC Breda’s 3-0 loss to VVV Venlo on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in Excelsior’s 3-3 draw with Heerenveen on Saturday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Anderlecht’s 2-1 win over Standard Liege on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 4-0 win over Gent on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 2-0 win over Zulte Waregem on Friday.

Juan Torres did not dress in Lokeren’s 0-0 draw with R. Excel Mouscron on Saturday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman dressed but did not play in Hibernian’s 3-0 win over Dundee on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts 0-0 draw with Livingston on Saturday.

Austria

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Gatt dressed but did not play in Rheindorf Altach’s 1-0 loss to Wolfsberg on Saturday.

South Korea

K-LEAGUE

Mix Diskerud did not dress in Ulsan Hyundai’s 1-0 loss to Jeonnam Dragons on Sunday.

Switzerland

SWISS PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh dressed but did not play in FC St Gallen’s 2-2 draw with Lugano on Saturday.