Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Sargent, Wood, and more

Josh Sargent is making every minute count for Werder Bremen’s U-23 side this season. Saturday saw the U.S. Men’s National Team striker bag his sixth goal of the season despite his team’s 3-1 loss to Hannover.
The 20-year-old played the full 90 minutes for Bremen’s U-23 side, pulling a goal back in the second-half. He was in the right spot at the right time, pouncing on a loose ball and finishing comfortably. His goal keeps him in the league leaders list for goals scored in the German Regionaliga despite Bremen seeing their two-match winning run snapped.
Elsewhere, Bobby Wood registered an assist off the bench for Hannover in their road loss at Eintracht Frankfurt. Joe Gyau scored his first goal of the 2. Bundesliga season for Duisburg despite their home loss on Saturday.
Sebastian Soto continued his strong season with Hannover’s U-19 side, scoring in their home win. Andrija Novakovich played the full 90 minutes for Fortuna Sittard in their tough loss to Ajax. Weston McKennie saw time off the bench for Schalke after an injury scare a week ago.
Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:
France
LIGUE 1
Timothy Weah did not dress in PSG’s 3-0 win over Nice on Saturday.
Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Nantes 1-1 draw with Lyon on Saturday.
Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Rennes 1-1 draw with Toulouse on Sunday.
Ligue 2
Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Troyes on Monday.
England
PREMIER LEAGUE
DeAndre Yedlin started and played 80 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-0 loss to Leicester City on Saturday.
Danny Williams did not dress in Huddersfield Town’s 2-0 loss toTottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-0 loss to Everton on Saturday.
Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.
EFL CHAMPIONSHIP
Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 loss to Norwich City on Saturday.
Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.
Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 3-0 loss to Swansea City on Saturday.
Cameron Carter-Vickers dressed but did not play for Swansea City.
Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
Duane Holmes did not dress in Derby County’s 1-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.
EFL LEAGUE ONE
Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Coventry City on Saturday.
Germany
BUNDESLIGA
Christian Pulisic started and played 68 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.
Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Schalke’s 1-0 win over Mainz on Saturday.
John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-2 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.
Fabian Johnson dressed but did not play for Borussia Monchengladbach.
Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in Hertha Berlin’s 2-0 win over Bayern Munich on Friday.
Caleb Stanko did not dress in Freiburg’s 4-1 loss to Augsburg on Sunday.
Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-0 loss to Nuremburg on Saturday.
Timothy Tillman did not dress for Nuremburg.
Bobby Wood came off the bench, registered ONE assist, and played 45 minutes in Hannover’s 4-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.
Timmy Chandler did not dress for Eintracht Frankfurt.
Aron Johannsson did not dress in Werder Bremen’s 2-1 loss to Stuttgart on Saturday.
2. BUNDESLIGA
Joe Gyau started, scored ONE goal, and played 69 minutes in Duisberg’s 3-1 loss to Regensburg on Saturday.
Julian Green dressed but did not play in Greuther Furth’s 1-0 win over Dynamo Dresden on Sunday.
Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played eight minutes in Darmstadt’s 4-2 loss to Holstein Kiel on Friday.
McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.
Andrew Wooten started and played 78 minutes in Sandhausen’s 1-0 loss to Magdeburg on Sunday.
Brady Scott did not dress in FC Koln’s 3-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Friday.
REGIONALLIGA
Josh Sargent started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen II’s 3-1 loss to Hannover 96 II on Sunday.
U-19 BUNDESLIGA
Sebastian Soto started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s 2-0 win over St. Pauli on Friday.
Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 2-0 win over Stuttgart on Saturday.
Mexico
LIGA MX
Jose Torres came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Puebla’s 2-2 draw with Pumas on Sunday.
Joe Corona and Club America face Guadalajara on Sunday.
Alejandro Guido came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 3-0 loss to Monterrey on Saturday.
Rubio Rubin dressed but did not play for Club Tijuana.
Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Atlas 2-0 win over Toluca on Friday.
Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 1-0 loss to Santos Laguna on Saturday.
Michael Orozco and Lobos face Morelia on Sunday.
William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 4-0 win over Veracruz on Friday.
Eduardo Fernandez did not dress in Tigres 2-0 win over Queretaro on Saturday.
Portugal
PRIMEIRA LIGA
Keaton Parks did not dress in Benfica’s 2-2 draw with GD Chaves on Thursday.
Spain
SEGUNDA DIVISION
Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Reus Deportiu’s 2-0 loss to Almeria on Sunday.
Sweden
ALLSVENSKAN
Romain Gall started and played 62 minutes in Malmo’s 0-0 draw with Sundsvall on Sunday.
Kofi Sarkodie and Trelleborg face Orebro on Monday.
Alex DeJohn, Andrew Stadler started and played 90 minutes each in Dalkurd’s 4-0 loss to AIK on Sunday.
Denmark
SUPERLIGAEN
Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Sonderjyske on Monday.
Emmanuel Sabbi did not dress in Hobro’s 5-2 loss to Midtjylland on Saturday.
Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 1-0 loss to Odense on Sunday.
Netherlands
EREDIVISIE
Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 2-0 loss to Ajax on Saturday.
Erik Palmer-Brown dressed but did not play in NAC Breda’s 2-0 loss to PSV on Saturday.
Desevio Payne did not dress in Excelsior’s 1-0 win over VVV Venlo on Saturday.
Eerste Divisie
Kyle Scott started and played 61 minutes in Telstar’s 1-0 win over FC Oss on Friday.
Belgium
PRO LEAGUE
Kenny Saief came off the bench and played eight minutes in Anderlecht’s 0-0 draw with Sint-Truiden on Sunday.
Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 4-0 win over Cercle Brugge on Saturday.
Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 3-1 loss to Eupen on Friday.
Juan Torres did not dress in Lokeren’s 2-1 loss to Charleroi on Saturday.
Scotland
PREMIER LEAGUE
Emerson Hyndman started and played 64 minutes in Hibernian’s 1-0 win over St Mirren on Saturday.
Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts 2-1 win over St. Johnstone on Saturday.
Austria
BUNDESLIGA
Josh Gatt did not dress in Rheindorf Altach’s 4-2 win over Flyeralarm Admira on Saturday.
South Korea
K-LEAGUE
Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 2-2 draw with Suwon Bluewings on Saturday.
Switzerland
SWISS PRO LEAGUE
Kekuta Manneh dressed but did not play in FC St Gallen’s 2-1 win over Grasshopper Club on Saturday.
While not a stellar weekend for our players abroad, there were still some positives….
McKennie coming off the bench when most thought he’d be sidelined for a while with an injury provides a major boost to the team ahead of the break.
Pulisic is healthy and contributing (goals & assists), giving us the creative player we lacked in the last series of friendlies.
Our starting backl-ine are all going 90 (Yedlin, Robinson, Brooks, Miazga).
Would have preferred better performances/minutes from the rest of the European contingent (Weah, Green, Gall, Saief, Gooch, Wood, etc….), but there are still some cause for hope that they and others will help move the USMNT forwards.
Mukwelle Akale, registered a brace for Villareal B in the Spanish Segunda B (Third Division) in a 4-1 victory over CE Sabadell in his first league start. He started midweek and scored a goal against Swansea in the Premier Leauge International Cup.
The roster for next weeks friendlies is supposed to drop Monday, ten days before the first match. Apparently, US Soccer is listening to the fans. Not a great weekend for the US, don’t think anyone played their way onto the roster. Please Gooch, Amon, or Gall, I can’t watch our DMs try to fill in on the wing again. Would like for Canouse to get called as well but DC has a game that weekend and the day after Peru, so likely no Arriola either.
