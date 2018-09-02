Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Yedlin, Sargent, and more

DeAndre Yedlin had waited for his chance to score his first-ever Premier League goal for Newcastle United. On Saturday, it came on the biggest stage against the defending English champions.

Yedlin bagged his first top-flight goal in England despite Newcastle’s 2-1 road defeat to Manchester City. The U.S. Men’s National Team defender got on the end of Salomon Rondon’s clever cross and finished past Brazilian international Ederson. Despite the equalizer, the Magpies would eventually concede a second goal from Man City wingback Kyle Walker. It was the second-straight match that Yedlin registered a point and the first goal scored by an American in the EPL since Geoff Cameron did for Stoke in 2014.

Elsewhere, Andrija Novakovich bagged his second goal of the Eredivisie season for Fortuna Sittard. Emmanuel Sabbi is now tied for the Danish Superliagen league-lead in goals following another strong performance this weekend.

Alfredo Morales got the start for Fortuna Dusseldorf in Bundesliga play, while John Brooks and Fabian Johnson started in their respective matches as well. Christian Pulisic missed out due to muscular problems for Borussia Dortmund in their draw at Hannover.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

Ligue 1

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Nantes’ 3-2 win over Strasbourg on Saturday.

Timothy Weah did not dress in PSG’s 4-2 win over Nimes on Saturday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu started and played 75 minutes in Rennes 2-0 win over Bordeaux on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg started and played 90 minutes in Auxerre’s 2-0 loss to Red Star FC on Friday.

England

Premier League

Danny Williams dressed but did not play in Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 draw with Everton on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre did not dress in Fulham’s 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 win over Rotherham United on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-1 loss to Derby County on Saturday.

Duane Holmes dressed but did not play for Derby County.

Geoff Cameron came off the bench and played one minute in QPR’s 0-0 draw with Birmingham City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers dressed but did not play in Swansea City’s 2-1 win over Millwall on Saturday.

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United on Saturday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Christian Pulisic did not dress in Borussia Dortmund’s 0-0 draw with Hannover on Friday.

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played 45 minutes for Hannover.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress for Hertha Berlin.

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Werder Bremen’s 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress for Eintracht Frankfurt.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 1-1 draw with Augsburg on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman dressed but did not play in Nurnberg’s 1-1 draw with Mainz on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress in Freiburg’s 3-1 loss to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green started and played 76 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-0 win over Duisburg on Saturday.

Joe Gyau did not dress for Duisburg.

Terrence Boyd dressed but did not play in Darmstadt’s 1-0 win over Heidenheim on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

Andrew Wooten came off the bench and played 41 minutes in Sandhausen’s 0-0 draw with Union Berlin on Sunday.

Brady Scott did not dress in FC Koln’s 5-3 win over St. Pauli on Sunday.

Regionaliga

Josh Sargent started, scored ONE goal, registered ONE assist, and played 89 minutes in Werder Bremen’s II 3-0 win over Oldenburg on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Alejandro Guido, Rubio Rubin dressed but did not play in Club Tijuana’s 1-0 win over Necaxa on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes for Necaxa.

Jose Torres started and played 90 minutes in Puebla’s 2-1 win over Monterrey on Friday.

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Atlas’ 3-1 loss to Tigres on Saturday.

Eduardo Fernandez did not dress for Tigres.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 2-1 loss to Pumas on Saturday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Michael Orozco and Lobos on Sunday.

Portugal

Segunda liga

Keaton Parks started and played 90 minutes in Benfica B’s 1-1 draw with Academica Nacional on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore did not dress in Reus Deportiu’s 2-0 win over Elche on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall started and played 61 minutes in Malmo’s 3-0 win over Brommapojkarna on Sunday.

Kofi Sarkodie started and played 87 minutes in Trelleborg’s 1-1 draw with Norrkoping on Friday.

Alex DeJohn started and played 90 minutes in Dalkurd’s 1-1 draw with Goteborg on Sunday.

Andrew Stadler did not dress for Dalkurd.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started, scored ONE goal, and played 67 minutes in Hobro’s 1-1 draw with Sonderjyske on Saturday.

Jonathan Amon started and played 56 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 0-0 draw with Odense on Sunday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 2-2 draw with Randers on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Andrija Novakovich started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 1-1 draw with FC Utrecht on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown dressed but did not play in NAC Breda’s 4-2 loss to Feyenoord on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in Excelsior’s 4-2 loss to ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

Belgium

Pro League

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 1-1 draw with Antwerp on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 5-2 win over Waregem on Friday.

Juan Torres did not dress in Lokeren’s 1-0 win over Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Genk on Sunday.

Scotland

Premier League

Emerson Hyndman came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Hibernian’s 2-1 loss to Livingston on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face St. Mirren on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt started and played 20 minutes in Rheindorf Altach’s 2-1 loss to St. Polten on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 3-2 loss to Incheon on Sunday.

Switzerland

Pro League

Kekuta Manneh started and played 65 minutes in FC St Gallen’s 3-2 win over Neuchatel Xamax on Sunday.