Andrija Novakovich scores first brace for Fortuna Sittard

U.S. Men’s National Team forward Andrija Novakovich turned 22-year-old on Friday and the Reading loanee celebrated to full effect on Saturday.

Novakovich netted his first brace for Fortuna Sittard on Saturday in his side’s 4-4 draw against Willem II in Eredivisie play. Both of the forward’s goals helped his team peg Williem back as the sides played an eight-goal thriller in Sittard.

Down 2-1 nearing halftime, Novakovich drew Fortuna Sittard level with a right-footed finish into the high center of the goal.

It was the same scenario again early in the second-half with Novakovich finding the back of the net once again. His curling right-footed effort in the 53rd minute made it 3-3.

Mark Diemers late free kick helped Fortuna Sittard peg Willem II back a third time as the sides shared the points.

It was Novakovich’s first brace since March 12th when he scored a pair of goals for Telstar while also on loan. The draw helped Fortuna Sittard move to 12th in the Eredivisie table, extending their unbeaten run to three matches.