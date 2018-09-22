Andrija Novakovich scores first brace for Fortuna Sittard

U.S. Men’s National Team forward Andrija Novakovich turned 22-year-old on Friday and the Reading loanee celebrated to full effect on Saturday.
Novakovich netted his first brace for Fortuna Sittard on Saturday in his side’s 4-4 draw against Willem II in Eredivisie play. Both of the forward’s goals helped his team peg Williem back as the sides played an eight-goal thriller in Sittard.
Down 2-1 nearing halftime, Novakovich drew Fortuna Sittard level with a right-footed finish into the high center of the goal.
It was the same scenario again early in the second-half with Novakovich finding the back of the net once again. His curling right-footed effort in the 53rd minute made it 3-3.
Mark Diemers late free kick helped Fortuna Sittard peg Willem II back a third time as the sides shared the points.
It was Novakovich’s first brace since March 12th when he scored a pair of goals for Telstar while also on loan. The draw helped Fortuna Sittard move to 12th in the Eredivisie table, extending their unbeaten run to three matches.
And why didn’t Novakovich play in the last round of friendlies?Has anyone heard an explanation?Remember that the Dutch League has been the steppingstone for many top players and is likely better than the English Championship. When this kid was scoring in their second division it could be dismissed, but now attention must be paid.
Because Dave Sarachan is the manager and thought it was best to get another look at Zardes, apparently.
