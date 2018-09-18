Birthday boy Pulisic scores Champions League winner in his 100th Dortmund appearance

Christian Pulisic returned to Borussia Dortmund’s squad on Tuesday and made a huge impact coming off the bench.

The 19-year-old helped Dortmund to a 1-0 win in their opening match of the UEFA Champions League group stage, scoring the game-winner in his 100th appearance for the club.

After a scoreless first-half at Club Brugge, Pulisic came off the bench in the 69th minute and netted his first goal of the season not long after.

Pulisic’s right-footed shot found the high center of the goal in the 85th minute which stood as the eventual winner at Jan Breydel.

It was an excellent birthday gift for U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder who became the youngest Dortmund player to reach 100 appearances with the club.

As for Lucien Favre’s side they grabbed their first UCL win since March 2017.