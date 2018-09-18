Birthday boy Pulisic scores Champions League winner in his 100th Dortmund appearance

Christian Pulisic returned to Borussia Dortmund’s squad on Tuesday and made a huge impact coming off the bench.
The 19-year-old helped Dortmund to a 1-0 win in their opening match of the UEFA Champions League group stage, scoring the game-winner in his 100th appearance for the club.
After a scoreless first-half at Club Brugge, Pulisic came off the bench in the 69th minute and netted his first goal of the season not long after.
Pulisic’s right-footed shot found the high center of the goal in the 85th minute which stood as the eventual winner at Jan Breydel.
It was an excellent birthday gift for U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder who became the youngest Dortmund player to reach 100 appearances with the club.
As for Lucien Favre’s side they grabbed their first UCL win since March 2017.
19 year old playing at the biggest football stage in the world…get him to MLS, where 95 percent of games are meaningless, everyone gets a participation ribbon, a third of the teams play of fake turf, and Michael Bradley gets even more awful by the year, if this is even possible. Cause why you wouldn’t leave AS Roma for Toronto FC, lol.
Seriously now, good for Pulisic, a truly bright light in the otherwise mediocre landscape of American football talent, or lack thereof…
