Christian Pulisic scores late equalizer for 10-man Dortmund

Christian Pulisic finished off a tremendous performance for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday with an 84th-minute equalizer.

The 20-year-old American darted into the penalty area to connect with a pass from the left wing by Marco Reus.

PULISIC! The newly 20-year-old's second goal in 5 days ties it up for Dortmund! pic.twitter.com/kjC3dHxxaT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 22, 2018

Dortmund’s equalizer came nine minutes after Abdou Diallo was sent off.

The goal was the second in two games for Pulisic, who produced the game-winning goal in Dortmund’s UEFA Champions League opener against Club Brugge on Tuesday.