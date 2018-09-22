Christian Pulisic scores late equalizer for 10-man Dortmund

Christian Pulisic finished off a tremendous performance for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday with an 84th-minute equalizer.
The 20-year-old American darted into the penalty area to connect with a pass from the left wing by Marco Reus.
Dortmund’s equalizer came nine minutes after Abdou Diallo was sent off.
The goal was the second in two games for Pulisic, who produced the game-winning goal in Dortmund’s UEFA Champions League opener against Club Brugge on Tuesday.
This and Novakovich makes it a good day for Americans. Injury to McKennie, not so much. He had to be helped off the field after an injury to his right leg, causing me to lose interest in the game Schalke vs. Bayern.
Michael Bradley for US Captain.
says the philosopher of football.
Okay enough with the preliminaries. it’s time to call him up and get his hiney on the pitch in a usa uniform.
