SBISoccer.com

Christian Pulisic scores late equalizer for 10-man Dortmund

Christian Pulisic scores late equalizer for 10-man Dortmund

Americans Abroad

Christian Pulisic scores late equalizer for 10-man Dortmund

Christian Pulisic finished off a tremendous performance for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday with an 84th-minute equalizer.

The 20-year-old American darted into the penalty area to connect with a pass from the left wing by Marco Reus.

Dortmund’s equalizer came nine minutes after Abdou Diallo was sent off.

The goal was the second in two games for Pulisic, who produced the game-winning goal in Dortmund’s UEFA Champions League opener against Club Brugge on Tuesday.

, Americans Abroad, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

4 comments
  • Gary Page

    This and Novakovich makes it a good day for Americans. Injury to McKennie, not so much. He had to be helped off the field after an injury to his right leg, causing me to lose interest in the game Schalke vs. Bayern.

    Like

    Reply
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    Okay enough with the preliminaries. it’s time to call him up and get his hiney on the pitch in a usa uniform.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home