Newcastle’s DeAndre Yedlin scores first Premier League goal

Americans Abroad

DeAndre Yedlin had both high’s and low’s a week ago against Chelsea. The Newcastle wingback gave his team a spark on Saturday against the defending Premier League champs.

The U.S. Men’s National Team right back leveled the score against Manchester City, making it 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium. He’s the first American to score in the Premier LEague since Geoff Cameron did in March 2014.

Raheem Sterling left Yedlin in the dust as City grabbed an early lead through the winger’s strong right-footed finish.

However, Yedlin kept his head and netted his first Newcastle goal since Sept. 2016. Salomon Rondon’s hold-up play in the 30th minute allowed Yedlin to make himself available in the box.

Rondon’s crossing pass his Yedlin in stride and the 25-year-old slotted past Brazilian international Ederson.

Newcastle are seeking their first win of the season after two defeats and a draw in their opening three league matches.

Comments

3 comments
  • Rob

    While everybody walks around with a massive hard-on for Pulisic Yedlin has quietly become the best American player over the last 12 months.
    End of story.

  • Glove69

    Quality cross and great run from Yedlin but who is the left back or mid that Yedlin abused? Either lack of effort or he’s just to slow to mark Yedlin.

