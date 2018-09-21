Friday Kickoff: De Bruyne eyeing return for Manchester derby, report reveals Zidane-Bale rift, and more

Despite being out for the start of the 2018-19 season, Manchester City’s Belgian playmaker is looking to return back to fitness in time for their most important match against their crosstown rivals.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is eyeing a possible return for November’s Manchester derby. (REPORT)

Zinedine Zidane and Gareth Bale hardly spoke when Zidane was Real Madrid’s manager. (REPORT)

Sergio Aguero signed a one-year extension with Manchester City that will keep him at the club until 2021. (REPORT)

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has apologized following sexist comments made after their Champions League game against Valencia. (REPORT)

Palmeiras picked up a 2-0 victory over Chilean side Colo Colo in the first leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. (REPORT)

Arsenal and Chelsea picked up wins in their first matches of the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League. (REPORT)

Lionel Messi will attend next Monday’s FIFA awards gala, despite not being in the shortlist for the FIFA Men’s Player award. (REPORT)

Thursday Rewind

What’s in store for the Americans Abroad this weekend? (READ)

The Philadelphia Union have been rewarded for their team effort against the Seattle Sounders. (READ)

Andy Polo has made an instant impact for the Portland Timbers. (READ)

Atlanta United’s Gerardo Martino was happy with the result against the San Jose Earthquakes but still many flaws are exposed. (READ)

USMNT stayed in 22nd place in the latest FIFA Rankings, with France and Belgium topping the rankings. (READ)

Yangel Herrera is nearing a return, but NYCFC remains patient. (READ)