Friday Kickoff: Mourinho defends stripping Pogba's captaincy, Ramsey set to leave Arsenal, and more

The Jose Mourinho-Paul Pogba conflict at Manchester United doesn’t appear to be ending, while one long-time Arsenal star’s tenure with the Gunners does appear ready to end.

Mourinho defended his decision to strip Pogba of his Manchester United vice-captaincy, but also made it clear Pogba is still a starter. (REPORT)

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey is set to leave after the club withdraws their latest contract extension offer. (REPORT)

Barcelona revealed its 11th badge redesign in club history. (REPORT)

Barcelona is estimating a record revenue for the 2018-19 season of $1.1 billion. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches says he has “arrived” and “has the trust” of coach Niko Kovac. (REPORT)

The Football Association unanimously approved the sale of Wembley Stadium to Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham owner Shahid Khan with final approval to be decided by the FA Council in October. (REPORT)

Former Serie A players Andrea Pirlo and Gabriel Batistuta earned coaching badges in Italy. (REPORT)

Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets has extended his tenure at the club until 2023 with a new contract. (REPORT)

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard has reportedly said that he cares more about “winning” rather than comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Are the New York Red Bulls getting the most out of Kaku? (READ)

What’s in store for the Americans Abroad this weekend? (READ)

Chicago’s Soldier Field will host the 2019 Gold Cup Final. (READ)

A look back at all the action from midweek from the Americans Abroad. (READ)

NYCFC earns a hard-earned win again the Chicago Fire to halt the recent struggles given to the team. (READ)

FC Cincinnati wins USL regular season championship before their MLS debut next year. (READ)