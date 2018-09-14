Friday Kickoff: Guardiola interested in international coaching, Lopetegui shoots down Herrera rumor, and more

As a long list of high-profile national teams continue to search for a suitable head coach, one of the world’s top managers has revealed that he is interested in jumping into the international coaching arena.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly interested in coaching in international soccer in the future. (REPORT)

Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui shot down rumors claiming Mexican national team midfielder Hector Herrera was a transfer target of Real Madrid’s. (REPORT)

Dutch side Ajax is reportedly asking for about 75 million euros from Barcelona for them to sign young standout Frenkie De Jong. (REPORT)

Manchester City became the second English club to break the £500m revenue barrier in their Premier League-winning season. (REPORT)

Tigres president has insisted there has been no contact from the Mexican federation in regards to Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti joining El Tri on a permanent deal. (REPORT)

Clubs around the world spent a record $4.21 billion during the summer transfer window. (REPORT)

