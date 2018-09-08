SBISoccer.com

Josh Sargent scores in Werder Bremen friendly victory

Americans Abroad

Josh Sargent has scored at will for Werder Bremen’s U-23 side and that carried over to the first team on Saturday.

The U.S. Men’s National Team forward found the back of the first as Werder Bremen rolled past SV Meppen 5-2 in a friendly.

With the scoreline sitting at 3-2 to the Bundesliga side, Sargent added some insurance in the 82nd minute.

The 18-year-old played a 1-2 with Claudio Pizarro inside the Meppen box and poked the forward’s assist into the bottom-right corner.

It was Sargent’s first goal for Werder Bremen’s first team which continues his strong run of form.

Sargent would play the entire 90 minutes for Bremen as he hopes to remain with the first team as they return to Bundesliga play. Werder Bremen faces Nurnberg on Sept. 16th at home.

    Yes, he's young. Yes, this was just a friendly with a lower division club and yes, he hasn't played any meaningful games for Bremen. But this kid just keeps on scoring. If not in October, he needs to be brought into the US camp soon thereafter.

