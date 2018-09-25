League Cup clash of Premier League giants highlights this week's soccer on TV

The English Carabao Cup welcomes the big Premier League teams for its third round of action and one match presents a clash of global giants.
The big match of the round sees Liverpool taking on Chelsea for the right to advance to the next stage of the League Cup. Liverpool are the only side in the Premier League with a perfect record through six matches and are hopeful they can carry that momentum into the Cup without upsetting their league campaign much. Chelsea, who dropped points for the first time just last week, are looking to rebound after a scoreless draw against West Ham.
Elsewhere, Germany, Spain, France, and Italy all have full slates of midweek league action. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and all the giants are in action. The week also features cup matches around the world including the Copa Sudamericana in South America, the Scottish League Cup, Copa MX, and the U.S. Open Cup Final.
Here is the full rundown of midweek soccer on TV:
Tuesday
la liga
2 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Espanyol vs. Eibar
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano
4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Atletico Madrid vs. Huesca
german bundesliga
12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Werder Bremen vs. Hertha Berlin
2:30 p.m. – FS1 – Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg
2:30 p.m. – FS2, Univision – SC Freiburg vs. Schalke 04
2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Hannover 96 vs. TSG Hoffenheim
italian serie a
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina
ligue 1
1 p.m – beIN Sports – AS Monaco vs. Angers
1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Nice
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. Saint-Etienne
english football Carabao cup
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oxford United vs. Manchester City
2:45 p.m, – ESPN+ – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Manchester United vs. Derby County
copa mx
8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs. Cafetaleros de Tapachula
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Necaxa vs. Club Leon
10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Club America vs. Ciudad Juárez
10 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Club Tijuana vs. Cruz Azul
german 2. bundesliga
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Koln vs. FC Ingolstadt 04
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs. Dynamo Dresden
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. Holstein Kiel
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. Arminia Bielefeld
copa sudamericana
8:15 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Nacional vs. San Lorenzo
scottish league cup
2:45 p.m. – B/R Live – Hibernian vs. Aberdeen
Wednesday
mls
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire
u.s. open cup final
8 p.m. – ESPN2 – Houston Dynamo vs, Philadelphia Union
la liga
2 p.m. – beIN Sports – Leganes vs. Barcelona
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Athletic Bilbao vs. Villarreal
4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Sevilla vs. Real Madrid
4 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Valencia vs. Celta Vigo
german bundesliga
12:30 p.m, – FS2 – Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Bayer Leverkusen
2:30 p.m. – FS2 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Nurnberg
2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – RB Leipzig vs. VfB Stuttgart
2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Mainz vs. VfL Wolfsburg
italian serie a
1 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Udinese vs. Lazio
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atalanta vs. Torino
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs. Sampdoria
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs. Chievo Verona
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Juventus vs. Bologna
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs. Parma
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – AS Roma vs. Frosinone
ligue 1
1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SC Amiens vs. Stade Rennes
1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs. Lille
1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Montpellier
1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs. Olympique Lyonnais
1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs. Strasbourg
1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nimes vs. Guingamp
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade de Reims
english carabao cup
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Arsenal vs. Brentford
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Liverpool vs. Chelsea
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford
copa mx
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Querétaro vs. Dorados de Sinaloa
10 p.m. -Fox Deportes – Monterrey vs. Atletico Zacatepec
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Pumas UNAM
australian ffa cup
5:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Leichhard Tigers vs. Adelaide United
copa do brasil
8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Corinthians vs. Flamengo
german 2. bundesliga
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs. Heidenheim
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC St. Pauli vs. Paderborn
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs. Sandhausen
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Magdeburg vs. MSV Duisburg
copa sudamericana
8:15 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Junior vs. Colon
scottish league cup
2:45 p.m – B/R Live – St. Johnstone vs. Celtic
usl
6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC II vs. Ottawa Fury
6:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Penn FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds
7 p.m. – ESPN3 – Richmond Kickers vs. FC Cincinnati
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United 2 vs. Nashville SC
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs. North Carolina FC
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 vs. Rio Grande Valley
11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs. Orange County SC
Thursday
la liga
2 p.m. – beIN Sports – Deportivo Alaves vs. Getafe
2 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Valladolid vs. Levante
4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Girona vs. Real Betis
italian serie a
1 p.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs. Sassuolo
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Empoli vs. AC Milan
portuguese primeira liga
3:15 p.m. – GolTV – Chaves vs. Benfica
german 2. bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Furth vs. Hamburg SV
copa sudamericana
8:15 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia
Concacaf league
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Arabe Unido vs. Herediano
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Motagua vs. FC Tauro
uefa women’s champions league
1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Paris Saint-Germain vs. St. Polten
All times eastern time.
