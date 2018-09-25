League Cup clash of Premier League giants highlights this week's soccer on TV

The English Carabao Cup welcomes the big Premier League teams for its third round of action and one match presents a clash of global giants.

The big match of the round sees Liverpool taking on Chelsea for the right to advance to the next stage of the League Cup. Liverpool are the only side in the Premier League with a perfect record through six matches and are hopeful they can carry that momentum into the Cup without upsetting their league campaign much. Chelsea, who dropped points for the first time just last week, are looking to rebound after a scoreless draw against West Ham.

Elsewhere, Germany, Spain, France, and Italy all have full slates of midweek league action. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and all the giants are in action. The week also features cup matches around the world including the Copa Sudamericana in South America, the Scottish League Cup, Copa MX, and the U.S. Open Cup Final.

Here is the full rundown of midweek soccer on TV:

Tuesday

la liga

2 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Espanyol vs. Eibar

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Atletico Madrid vs. Huesca

german bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Werder Bremen vs. Hertha Berlin

2:30 p.m. – FS1 – Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg

2:30 p.m. – FS2, Univision – SC Freiburg vs. Schalke 04

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Hannover 96 vs. TSG Hoffenheim

italian serie a

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina

ligue 1

1 p.m – beIN Sports – AS Monaco vs. Angers

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Nice

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. Saint-Etienne

english football Carabao cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oxford United vs. Manchester City

2:45 p.m, – ESPN+ – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Manchester United vs. Derby County

copa mx

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs. Cafetaleros de Tapachula

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Necaxa vs. Club Leon

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Club America vs. Ciudad Juárez

10 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Club Tijuana vs. Cruz Azul

german 2. bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Koln vs. FC Ingolstadt 04

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs. Dynamo Dresden

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. Holstein Kiel

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. Arminia Bielefeld

copa sudamericana

8:15 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Nacional vs. San Lorenzo

scottish league cup

2:45 p.m. – B/R Live – Hibernian vs. Aberdeen

Wednesday

mls

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire

u.s. open cup final

8 p.m. – ESPN2 – Houston Dynamo vs, Philadelphia Union

la liga

2 p.m. – beIN Sports – Leganes vs. Barcelona

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Athletic Bilbao vs. Villarreal

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Sevilla vs. Real Madrid

4 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Valencia vs. Celta Vigo

german bundesliga

12:30 p.m, – FS2 – Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Bayer Leverkusen

2:30 p.m. – FS2 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Nurnberg

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – RB Leipzig vs. VfB Stuttgart

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Mainz vs. VfL Wolfsburg

italian serie a

1 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Udinese vs. Lazio

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atalanta vs. Torino

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs. Sampdoria

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs. Chievo Verona

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Juventus vs. Bologna

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs. Parma

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – AS Roma vs. Frosinone

ligue 1

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SC Amiens vs. Stade Rennes

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs. Lille

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Montpellier

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs. Olympique Lyonnais

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs. Strasbourg

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nimes vs. Guingamp

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade de Reims

english carabao cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Arsenal vs. Brentford

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Liverpool vs. Chelsea

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford

copa mx

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Querétaro vs. Dorados de Sinaloa

10 p.m. -Fox Deportes – Monterrey vs. Atletico Zacatepec

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Pumas UNAM

australian ffa cup

5:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Leichhard Tigers vs. Adelaide United

copa do brasil

8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Corinthians vs. Flamengo

german 2. bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs. Heidenheim

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC St. Pauli vs. Paderborn

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs. Sandhausen

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Magdeburg vs. MSV Duisburg

copa sudamericana

8:15 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Junior vs. Colon

scottish league cup

2:45 p.m – B/R Live – St. Johnstone vs. Celtic

usl

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC II vs. Ottawa Fury

6:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Penn FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

7 p.m. – ESPN3 – Richmond Kickers vs. FC Cincinnati

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United 2 vs. Nashville SC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs. North Carolina FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 vs. Rio Grande Valley

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs. Orange County SC

Thursday

la liga

2 p.m. – beIN Sports – Deportivo Alaves vs. Getafe

2 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Valladolid vs. Levante

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Girona vs. Real Betis

italian serie a

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs. Sassuolo

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Empoli vs. AC Milan

portuguese primeira liga

3:15 p.m. – GolTV – Chaves vs. Benfica

german 2. bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Furth vs. Hamburg SV

copa sudamericana

8:15 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia

Concacaf league

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Arabe Unido vs. Herediano

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Motagua vs. FC Tauro

uefa women’s champions league

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Paris Saint-Germain vs. St. Polten