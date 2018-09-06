Lletget leaves USMNT camp due to injury

Sebastian Lletget has been forced out of the U.S. national team’s training camp ahead of friendlies against Brazil and Mexico.

The LA Galaxy midfielder was unable to shake off a lingering abdominal injury suffered with the Galaxy, costing him a chance to play for the USMNT for the first time in more than a year.

This week’s camp was Lletget’s first with the national team since suffering a major leg injury in a World Cup qualifying win against Honduras in March of 2017, an injury that cost him the rest of that year for both club and country.

The USMNT will not replace Lletget, having called in Marky Delgado as a late addition earlier in the week to provide cover.

The USMNT faces Brazil at MetLife Stadium on Friday before taking on Mexico on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee.