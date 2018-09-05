Lletget's nagging injuries could cause him to miss USMNT friendlies

Sebastian Lletget’s return to the U.S. Men’s National Team may be cut short after not training fully with the team during the first two days of camp.

The LA Times reported that Lletget is unlikely to suit up for the USMNT upcoming friendlies versus Brazil and Mexico and could be sent back to Los Angeles to the Los Angeles Galaxy’s medical staff.

Lletget has been jogging off to the side and doing exercises with an athletic trainer. Lletget showed up to the USMNT training camp with an abductor injury.

Lletget has been dealing with injuries since his last appearance with the USMNT when he had a dream start to his international career, scoring five minutes into a World Cup qualifier versus Honduras. Just a few minutes later, Honduran defender Ever Alvarado delivered a vicious tackle on Lletget, injuring him badly. The injury ended his season with the LA Galaxy and his run with the USMNT during the qualifiers.

Since then, the LA Galaxy midfielder has been battling ankle, foot and hip injuries.

After intense rehab, Lletget has been slowly working back into form that we saw before his injury versus Honduras, but small injuries keep setting him back.

“I did my very best to be called into this camp. It’s a shame.” he told the LA Times. “Every four or five games something pops up.”

The USMNT is going through a drastic change after failing to qualify for the World Cup as the rosters average age is 24-years-old. Lletget, 26, could be a player to look out for during the upcoming USMNT camps leading up to more matches.

Without a head coach being in place yet for the USMNT, Lletget still has a chance to secure a spot with the team once fully healthy.

“I know that I’ve shown them a lot of things,” Lletget said. “Hopefully that does carry on until I’m fully fit.”