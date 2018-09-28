Real Madrid-Atletico headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The Spanish capital gets the spotlight as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid highlight a sort of a rivalry week throughout the world. Overall, local derbies abound in several countries in what should be a hotly contested weekend of soccer.
As expected, both Madrid sides are contending for the La Liga title early in the season. Real Madrid, coming off their first loss in the post-Ronaldo era in midweek, are tied for first place in the league with 13 points through their first six matches. Their crosstown rivals are hot on their tails though and are only a pair of points behind the three-time defending European champions.
Elsewhere in Europe, Lazio and AS Roma contest the first Derby della Capitale of the season in Rome. Roma are struggling to start the season with only a 2-2-2 record while Lazio find themselves near the top of the table with 12 points, six back of leaders Juventus.
Mexico also gets its biggest rivalry match of the season as Club America and Chivas de Guadalajara meet in El Superclasico to close out Liga MX’s weekend on Sunday night.
Finally, the German second division gets a little bit of cable television time as rivals FC St. Pauli and Hamburg SV square off on Sunday morning.
Here’s the full rundown of soccer on TV for the weekend:
Friday
La Liga
3 p.m. – beIN SPorts en – Espanol Rayo Vallecano vs. Espanyol
German Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – FS1 – Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich
Ligue 1
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Saint-Etienne vs. AS Monaco
Portuguese Primeira Liga
3:30 p.m. – GolTV – FC Porto vs. Tondela
Turkish Super League
1 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Galatasaray vs. BB Erzurumspor
English Football League Championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leeds United
German 2. Bundesliga
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs. Darmstadt 98
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs. FC Koln
Ascenso MX
10 p.m. – GolTV – Venados vs. Atlante
Saturday
English Premier League
7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – West Ham United vs. Manchester United
10 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
10 a.m. – CNBC – Huddersfield Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Arsenal vs. Watford
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs. Leicester City
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Southampton
12:30 p.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs. Liverpool
MLS
3:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Chicago Fire vs. Los Angeles FC
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – D.C. United vs. Montreal Impact
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs. New York City FC
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas
La Liga
7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Sociedad vs. Valencia
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Eibar vs. Sevilla
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid
German Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – TSG Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig
9:30 a.m. – FS2, Univision Deportes – Schalke 04 vs. Mainz
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
9:30 a.m. – Fox Deportes – VfB Stuttgart vs. Werder Bremen
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Nurnberg vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf
12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund
Italian Serie A
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – AS Roma vs. Lazio
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Juventus vs. Napoli
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter Milan vs. Cagliari
Ligue 1
11:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Nice vs. Paris Saint-Germain
2 p.m. – beIN SPorts Connect – Angers vs. Guingamp
2 p.m. – beIN SPorts Connect – Cain vs. SC Amiens
2 p.m. – beIN SPorts Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Nantes
2 p.m. – beIN SPorts Connect – Stade Reims vs. Bordeaux
2 p.m. – beIN SPorts Connect – Strasbourg vs. Dijon
Liga MX
6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Querétaro vs. Tigres UANL
8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Necaxa vs. Santos Laguna
10:06 p.m. – FS2 – Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana
Belgian Pro League
2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Club Brugge vs. Cercle Brugge
Dutch Eredivisie
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – NAC Breda vs. PSV Eindhoven
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fortuna Sittard vs. Ajax Amsterdam
Turkish Super League
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Trabzonspor vs. Kasimpasa
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Besiktas vs. Kayserispor
Chinese Super League
7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Beijing Guoan vs. Shanghai SIPG
English Football League Championship
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hull City vs. Middlesbrough
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rotherham United vs. Stoke City
German 2. Bundesliga
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs. Jahn Regensburg
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs. VfL Bochum
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – SC Paderborn vs. Erzgebirge Aue
Ascenso MX
8 p.m. – ESPN3 – Dorados de Sinaloa vs. Universidad Guadalajara
USL
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United 2 vs. Louisville City
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina FC vs. Richmond Kickers
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs. Toronto FC II
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs. Indy Eleven
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs. New York Red Bulls II
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley vs. Fresno FC
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio vs. Seattle Sounders 2
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 vs. Tulsa Roughnecks
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs. Portland Timbers 2
11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs. Oklahoma City Energy
Sunday
English Premier League
11 a.m. – NBCSN – Cardiff City vs. Burnley
MLS
1 p.m. – ESPN – New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United
5 p.m. – FS1 – Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake
La Liga
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Huesca vs. Girona
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Villarreal vs. Real Valladolid
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Levante vs. Alaves
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Betis vs. Leganes
German Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hannover 96
12 p.m. – FS2 – FC Augsburg vs. SC Freiburg
Italian Serie A
6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs. Udinese
9 a.m. – ESPN Deportes – Chievo Verona vs. Torino
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs. Atalanta
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Frosinone vs. Genoa
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs. Empoli
2:30 p.m. -ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs. AC Milan
Ligue 1
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade Rennes vs. Toulouse
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Nimes
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Lille vs. Olympique Marseille
Liga MX
1 p.m. – Univision – Pumas UNAM vs. Puebla
5 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Lobos BUAP vs. Morelia
7 p.m. – Univision – Club America vs. Chivas de Guadalajara
Belgian Pro League
8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Anderlecht vs. Sint-Truiden
12 p.m. – B/R Live – KV Oostende vs. Standard Liege
Dutch Eredivisie
10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Vitesse Arnhem
Scottish Premiership
8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Livingston vs. Rangers
Turkish Super League
12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Rizespor vs. Fenerbahce
Chinese Super League
7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Shandong Luneng v. Beijing Renhe
German 2. Bundesliga
7:30 a.m. – FS1 – Hamburg SV vs. FC St. Pauli
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs. Magdeburg
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs. Greuther Furth
USL
1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury vs. Bethlehem Steel
Comments