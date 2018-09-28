Real Madrid-Atletico headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The Spanish capital gets the spotlight as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid highlight a sort of a rivalry week throughout the world. Overall, local derbies abound in several countries in what should be a hotly contested weekend of soccer.

As expected, both Madrid sides are contending for the La Liga title early in the season. Real Madrid, coming off their first loss in the post-Ronaldo era in midweek, are tied for first place in the league with 13 points through their first six matches. Their crosstown rivals are hot on their tails though and are only a pair of points behind the three-time defending European champions.

Elsewhere in Europe, Lazio and AS Roma contest the first Derby della Capitale of the season in Rome. Roma are struggling to start the season with only a 2-2-2 record while Lazio find themselves near the top of the table with 12 points, six back of leaders Juventus.

Mexico also gets its biggest rivalry match of the season as Club America and Chivas de Guadalajara meet in El Superclasico to close out Liga MX’s weekend on Sunday night.

Finally, the German second division gets a little bit of cable television time as rivals FC St. Pauli and Hamburg SV square off on Sunday morning.

Here’s the full rundown of soccer on TV for the weekend:

Friday

La Liga

3 p.m. – beIN SPorts en – Espanol Rayo Vallecano vs. Espanyol

German Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS1 – Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich

Ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Saint-Etienne vs. AS Monaco

Portuguese Primeira Liga

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – FC Porto vs. Tondela

Turkish Super League

1 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Galatasaray vs. BB Erzurumspor

English Football League Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leeds United

German 2. Bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs. Darmstadt 98

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs. FC Koln

Ascenso MX

10 p.m. – GolTV – Venados vs. Atlante

Saturday

English Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – West Ham United vs. Manchester United

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. – CNBC – Huddersfield Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Arsenal vs. Watford

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs. Leicester City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Southampton

12:30 p.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs. Liverpool

MLS

3:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Chicago Fire vs. Los Angeles FC

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – D.C. United vs. Montreal Impact

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs. New York City FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas

La Liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Sociedad vs. Valencia

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Eibar vs. Sevilla

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – TSG Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig

9:30 a.m. – FS2, Univision Deportes – Schalke 04 vs. Mainz

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

9:30 a.m. – Fox Deportes – VfB Stuttgart vs. Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Nurnberg vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund

Italian Serie A

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – AS Roma vs. Lazio

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Juventus vs. Napoli

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter Milan vs. Cagliari

Ligue 1

11:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Nice vs. Paris Saint-Germain

2 p.m. – beIN SPorts Connect – Angers vs. Guingamp

2 p.m. – beIN SPorts Connect – Cain vs. SC Amiens

2 p.m. – beIN SPorts Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Nantes

2 p.m. – beIN SPorts Connect – Stade Reims vs. Bordeaux

2 p.m. – beIN SPorts Connect – Strasbourg vs. Dijon

Liga MX

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Querétaro vs. Tigres UANL

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Necaxa vs. Santos Laguna

10:06 p.m. – FS2 – Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana

Belgian Pro League

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Club Brugge vs. Cercle Brugge

Dutch Eredivisie

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – NAC Breda vs. PSV Eindhoven

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fortuna Sittard vs. Ajax Amsterdam

Turkish Super League

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Trabzonspor vs. Kasimpasa

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Besiktas vs. Kayserispor

Chinese Super League

7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Beijing Guoan vs. Shanghai SIPG

English Football League Championship

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hull City vs. Middlesbrough

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rotherham United vs. Stoke City

German 2. Bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs. Jahn Regensburg

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs. VfL Bochum

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – SC Paderborn vs. Erzgebirge Aue

Ascenso MX

8 p.m. – ESPN3 – Dorados de Sinaloa vs. Universidad Guadalajara

USL

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United 2 vs. Louisville City

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina FC vs. Richmond Kickers

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs. Toronto FC II

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs. Indy Eleven

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs. New York Red Bulls II

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley vs. Fresno FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio vs. Seattle Sounders 2

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 vs. Tulsa Roughnecks

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs. Portland Timbers 2

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs. Oklahoma City Energy

Sunday

English Premier League

11 a.m. – NBCSN – Cardiff City vs. Burnley

MLS

1 p.m. – ESPN – New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United

5 p.m. – FS1 – Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake

La Liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Huesca vs. Girona

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Villarreal vs. Real Valladolid

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Levante vs. Alaves

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Betis vs. Leganes

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hannover 96

12 p.m. – FS2 – FC Augsburg vs. SC Freiburg

Italian Serie A

6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs. Udinese

9 a.m. – ESPN Deportes – Chievo Verona vs. Torino

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs. Atalanta

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Frosinone vs. Genoa

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs. Empoli

2:30 p.m. -ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs. AC Milan

Ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade Rennes vs. Toulouse

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Nimes

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Lille vs. Olympique Marseille

Liga MX

1 p.m. – Univision – Pumas UNAM vs. Puebla

5 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Lobos BUAP vs. Morelia

7 p.m. – Univision – Club America vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

Belgian Pro League

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Anderlecht vs. Sint-Truiden

12 p.m. – B/R Live – KV Oostende vs. Standard Liege

Dutch Eredivisie

10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Vitesse Arnhem

Scottish Premiership

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Livingston vs. Rangers

Turkish Super League

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Rizespor vs. Fenerbahce

Chinese Super League

7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Shandong Luneng v. Beijing Renhe

German 2. Bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – FS1 – Hamburg SV vs. FC St. Pauli

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs. Magdeburg

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs. Greuther Furth

USL

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury vs. Bethlehem Steel