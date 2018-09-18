SBISoccer.com

Americans Abroad

McKennie registers assist in Champions League debut

Weston McKennie made his UEFA Champions League debut on Tuesday, and made it a memorable one.

The 20-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder played a big part in Schalke’s 1-1 home draw against Porto.

Following a scoreless first half which saw Porto denied from the penalty spot, McKennie set up Breel Embolo for Schalke’s opener in the 64th minute. The midfielder passed across the Porto box and Embolo finished nicely past Iker Casillas.

Porto escaped with a point after a highly-questionable penalty was awarded following the call of a non-existent foul in the penalty area.

McKennie put in an excellent shift working as a two-way midfielder in Schalke’s 3-5-2 system.

Schalke’s next match offers another tough test, with Bayern Munich visiting Gelsenkirchen on Sept. 22nd in Bundesliga play.

