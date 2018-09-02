McKennie, Weah, Yedlin headline USMNT roster for Brazil, Mexico friendlies

The U.S. Men’s National Team has a pair of intriguing friendlies in the next nine days against Brazil and Mexico, and interim head coach Dave Sarachan’s roster is once again headlined by youth.

Twenty-four players have been included for the pair of friendlies, starting with a showdown against Brazil on Sept. 7th at MetLife Stadium. Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah lead the talented group after strong starts with their respective club teams.

Experienced names were also included, as Newcastle’s DeAndre Yedlin and Wolfsburg’s John Brooks should lead the backline. Matt Miazga, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Antonee Robinson all return as well after being in the May camp earlier this year.

Major League Soccer has 11 representatives in Sarachan’s squad, with the New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew possessing three players each. Tyler Adams, Tim Parker, and Aaron Long will join from the Red Bulls, while the Crew’s Wil Trapp, Zack Steffen and Gyasi Zardes are included.

Notable absentees are Christian Pulisic, who is dealing with muscular problems, and Josh Sargent who is expected to see playing time with the first-team during a pair of club friendlies.

Following the USMNT’s showdown with El Selecao, it will face a Concacaf clash against El Tri on Sept. 11th in Nashville.

Here’s the entire 24-man roster for the USMNT:

Goalkeepers: Alex Bono, Ethan Horvath, Zack Steffen.

Defenders: John Brooks, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Eric Lichaj, Aaron Long, Matt Miazga, Shaq Moore, Tim Parker, Antonee Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin.

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Paul Arriola, Julian Green, Sebastian Lletget, Weston McKennie, Cristian Roldan, Wil Trapp, Tim Weah.

Forwards: Andrija Novakovich, Bobby Wood, Gyasi Zardes.