McKennie, Weah, Yedlin headline USMNT roster for Brazil, Mexico friendlies

The U.S. Men’s National Team has a pair of intriguing friendlies in the next nine days against Brazil and Mexico, and interim head coach Dave Sarachan’s roster is once again headlined by youth.
Twenty-four players have been included for the pair of friendlies, starting with a showdown against Brazil on Sept. 7th at MetLife Stadium. Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah lead the talented group after strong starts with their respective club teams.
Experienced names were also included, as Newcastle’s DeAndre Yedlin and Wolfsburg’s John Brooks should lead the backline. Matt Miazga, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Antonee Robinson all return as well after being in the May camp earlier this year.
Major League Soccer has 11 representatives in Sarachan’s squad, with the New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew possessing three players each. Tyler Adams, Tim Parker, and Aaron Long will join from the Red Bulls, while the Crew’s Wil Trapp, Zack Steffen and Gyasi Zardes are included.
Notable absentees are Christian Pulisic, who is dealing with muscular problems, and Josh Sargent who is expected to see playing time with the first-team during a pair of club friendlies.
Following the USMNT’s showdown with El Selecao, it will face a Concacaf clash against El Tri on Sept. 11th in Nashville.
Here’s the entire 24-man roster for the USMNT:
Goalkeepers: Alex Bono, Ethan Horvath, Zack Steffen.
Defenders: John Brooks, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Eric Lichaj, Aaron Long, Matt Miazga, Shaq Moore, Tim Parker, Antonee Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin.
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Paul Arriola, Julian Green, Sebastian Lletget, Weston McKennie, Cristian Roldan, Wil Trapp, Tim Weah.
Forwards: Andrija Novakovich, Bobby Wood, Gyasi Zardes.
I’m surprised by the callup of Lletget. Not because I don’t rate him but because he has played very little. He missed a lot of time due to injury and when all are healthy Sigi Schmidt favors the dos Santos brothers and leaves Lletget on the bench. Now Sigi has taken to playing Ashley Cole in the midfield and Perry Kitchen is a mainstay for the Galaxy at defensive mid, so there is a real logjam in the midfield. Lletget finally got to play and scored twice in two game, was rusty on his passing for a game and a half and was just rounding into form. Then Jonathan dos Santos got healthy and Lletget was sent to the bench again and only came on for about 20 minutes last night. Of course, Sigi played Zardes at right back last season, so you can’t base a player on what he does for the Galaxy.
Mckennie playing RB today
For those who didn’t see the game, McKennie was moved after he got beat for a goal. He played most of the game after that in the middle, more like a defensive mid, which is what he is used to. I don’t think he had a particularly good game.
Looks like we’re thinking a likely 4-1-4-1 or maybe even another 5-3-2 based on the callups.
Not excited about Christian Roldan and Sarachan obviously rates Lichaj a lot more than I do at this point…he’s a Championship-level guy and a solid player with no further upside and that’s it, dunno why we keep calling him instead of looking for new blood. Also think we called the wrong Red Bull in Tim Parker…I’d like to see Aaron Long more.
Antonee Robinson looks like our LB going forward but we need another guy…Shaq Moore and Yedlin look like two strong possibilities at RB. Like the idea of Brooks/Miazga at CB.
Aaron Long was included.
I’d say Yedlin is more than a “strong possibility.”
In SBI’s summary of the Red Bull’s loss yesterday, under Match To Forget they listed Long for giving up a goal on a corner kick. Not a ringing endorsement for inclusion with the National Team.
