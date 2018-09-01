Saturday MLS Scoreboard: Sounders beat Sporting KC, NYCFC battles Crew, and more

With the calendar flipping to September, the MLS playoff race continues to be a dramatic one. Teams around the league continue to fight for maximum points each week and avoid slipping down below the red line.

Headlining a nine-match slate on Saturday is Sporting Kansas City’s road trip to Seattle. Seven points separate the sides out West, with Seattle on a dangerously good run of form.

In the East, third place meets fourth as NYCFC travels to Columbus to battle the Crew. Columbus needs a win to increase their slim gap on the fifth-place Union while NYCFC tries to remain in the top-two race.

Elsewhere, another Texas Derby takes place as FC Dallas hosts the Houston Dynamo. The red-hot Philadelphia Union face Orlando City away from home, while Toronto FC hosts LAFC.

Here’s a closer look at all of Saturday’s MLS action:

Sounders 3, Sporting KC 1 (Final)

Sporting KC get off to a fantastic start as Diego Rubio finds goal in just the 2nd minute. The Chilean forward found a loose ball at the top of the box and fired it on frame past Frei for the opening goal.

Seattle answer back in the 11th minute thanks to striker Raul Ruidiaz. Left back Brad Smith had plenty of space as he drove up the left side of the field and fired in a perfect cross to Ruidiaz who was unmarked in the box. All it took was a tap in from the striker to tie things up 1-1.

The Sounders find themselves up a goal in the 53rd minute after a bit of luck. Harry Shipp had the ball along the end line and tried to send in a cross, but the ball deflected off Graham Zusi and inside the far post past Tim Melia for a goal.

Just three minutes later Sporting KC defender Ike Opara got called for a handball in the box, and Nicolas Lodeiro calmly puts the ball into the net from the spot to give Seattle the 3-1 lead.

After a delayed VAR review, Chad Marshall is sent off with a red card in the 82nd minute after a hard challenge on Johnny Russell. Seattle will finish the game a man down.

Man of the Match: Harry Shipp continued to impress in his sophomore campaign with the Sounders. The brainy midfielder was key to breaking down Sporting KC’s pressure all match.

Moment of the Match: Ike Opara’s handball was the nail in the coffin. Sporting KC threw the kitchen sink at the Sounders down the stretch, and a one goal lead would have never have felt safe for the hosts.

Match to Forget: Graham Zusi’s own goal put the visitors down early in the second half. The defender also gambled and missed badly on a pass that freed Brad Smith to assist on the Sounders’ opening goal.

Impact 2, Red Bulls 0 (Second Half)

Impact defender Rod Fanni headed home a Saphir Taider corner kick in the 30th minute to give the home team the edge at Stade Saputo over the Eastern Conference leaders.

In the 38th minute, Bacary Sagna opened his account for the Impact. Jukka Raitala headed a ball off a free kick toward the far post and Sagna rushed over to head the ball past Luis Robles.

Ignacio Piatti thought he notched the Impact’s third goal of the night in the 77th minute, but after video review, the midfielder was ruled offside.

Revolution 1, Timbers 1 (Second Half)

Scott Caldwell’s first goal of the season handed the Revolution the lead in the 58th minute.

The midfielder sprinted into the box and finished from close range after Timbers goalkeeper Jeff Attinella spilled a rebound.

Lawrence Olum benefited from a bit of luck in the 70th minute, as he stuck out his boot on the right side of the penalty area and placed the ball just over the line for the equalizer following a corner kick.

Orlando City 1, Union 2 (Second Half)

Dom Dwyer put the hosts ahead in the ninth minute, as he nodded home Yoshi Yotun’s free kick from the right wing.

The Union equalized 23 minutes later, as Borek Dockal picked out Cory Burke’s head with a cross from the right wing. Burke’s header flew past Joe Bendik from the middle of the penalty area.

Fafa Picault handed the Union the lead in the 88th minute, when he hit a deflected shot from right outside the penalty area over the head of Bendik.

Crew 0, NYCFC 1 (Second Half)

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, when he picked up a loose ball on the right side of the box and slotted past Zack Steffen.

FC Dallas 3, Dynamo 1 (Second Half)

Michael Barrios opened the scoring for FC Dallas in the 10th minute, as he slotted in a shot from the right side of the penalty area.

Barrios’ sixth goal of the season was made possible by a prolonged buildup down the right wing by FC Dallas in which Maxi Urruti made the final ball into Barrios.

Santiago Mosquera bagged a brace in three minutes at the start of the second half, as he put FC Dallas up by three goals with tallies in the 48th and 51st minutes.

The Dynamo continued a frenetic first 10 minutes of the final stanza, when Mauro Manotas blasted home their first goal of the night from long distance.

LAFC 3, Toronto FC 0 (Second Half)

LAFC leads Toronto FC at halftime courtesy of a deflected shot that came off Carlos Vela before beating Clint Irwin.

LAFC opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, when Diego Rossi took a long-range shot that deflected off Drew Moor before catching Vela’s arm and going in.

TFC has had the better of the play in the first half, but have yet to seriously test LAFC goalkeeper Tyler Miller.

Rossi put LAFC ahead by two goals in the 47th minute, when he unleashed a left-footed blast after collecting a long pass from Vela. Gregory van der Wiel failed in his attempt to intercept Vela’s pass, letting it fall to Rossi, who made TFC pay.

Real Salt Lake vs. Galaxy – 10 p.m.

Three points separate RSL and the Galaxy out west as the two meet up at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday.

Mike Petke’s side remain above the red line and have cruised in their last two road wins. A 6-0 thrashing of Colorado last weekend saw numerous players register points. Rookie Corey Baird had a three-point performance while Jefferson Savarino scored two goals.

The Galaxy sit outside of the playoff places, and are desperately seeking a win. Winless in their last five has posed questions about Galaxy’s determination and if they can make it into the postseason.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will once again lead the line for LA as he tries to add to his 16 goals.

Whitecaps vs. Earthquakes – 10 p.m.

In their second meeting out of the past seven days, the Whitecaps and Earthquakes meet for the final time this season.

Carl Robinson’s side are unbeaten in five-straight and cameback for a 3-2 success against San Jose in their last meeting. A deadly attacking front will be Vancouver’s strength as they seek to move up into the top-six.

The Earthquakes snatched their second win of August on Wednesday, holding on for a 4-3 home victory over FC Dallas. Valeri Qazaishvili scored two goals and assisted on the eventual winning goal, scored by Chris Wondolowski.

Defensively, we’ve seen numerous breakdowns by San Jose and they will need to play the full 90 if they want to avoid a repeat result against Vancouver.