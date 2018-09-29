MLS Saturday Scoreboard: Fire upset LAFC, Sounders hammer Rapids

The MLS Cup Playoffs are drawing closer and closer and the nine matches on tap tonight all can have their effect on a very tight playoff race.

Western Conference leaders FC Dallas will travel to Cascadia to face the Portland Timbers as they look to solidify their place on the top of the standings. The Timbers, meanwhile, need all the points they can get in order to make sure they don’t fall below the red line before the season ends.

Elsewhere, D.C. United hope to continue their hot streak against the Montreal Impact, whom they trail by five points in the race for the last Eastern Conference playoff spot.

Other playoff affecting matches include the Columbus Crew hosting the Philadelphia Union and the LA Galaxy welcoming the Vancouver Whitecaps into StubHub Center.

Here’s the full rundown of tonight’s MLS action:

Chicago Fire 3, Los Angeles FC 1 (Final)

The Chicago Fire earned quite the upset victory thanks to a strong outing from attacking midfielder Djordje Mihailovic.

Mihailovic scored the opening goal in impressive fashion 20 minutes in. Brandon Vincent floated a cross towards him at the top of the penalty area and the 19-year-old volleyed it home with power. His shot smashed off Tyler Miller’s helpless arm and into the roof of the net for just his second career MLS goal.

After Nemanja Nikolic doubled the lead from the spot, Mihajlovic played an important role in the third goal by spearheading a counter attack and providing a feed to Aleksandar Katai for the all important third goal.

The Fire did well to defend the rest of the match, and LAFC’s only offense came late in the match from Diego Rossi. The Uruguayan floated a shot over Stefan Cleveland in goal after a nice feed from Lee Nguyen in the 73rd minute, but it was too little too late for the visitors.

Despite the win, the Fire are still eliminated from playoff contention. They can take pride in thwe win over an LAFC team that could have gone level for the top spot in the West had they achieved all three points on the afternoon.

Man of the Match: Djordje Mihailovic opened the scoring in unexpected fashion and provided the assist on the counter attack that served as the dagger that kept LAFC from getting anything in this match.

Moment of the Match: The counter attack that led to the third Chicago goal was a real thing of beauty and it put the game out of reach for LAFC.

Match to Forget: Tyler Miller would love to have this game back. He was very poor in the LAFC goal.

Seattle Sounders 4, Colorado Rapids 0 (Final)

It was all Sounders at CenturyLink Field as the visiting Colorado Rapids were no match for the hots, who dominated play from start to finish.

Raul Ruidiaz opened the scoring for the hosts in the 22nd minute with a first-timed shot from inside the penalty spot. Nicolas Lodeiro assisted on the play. The Sounders earned two more open looks over the course of the first half, but neither Ruidiaz nor Gustav Svensson could convert.

Meanwhile, the Rapids failed to put a shot on target in the first half, with Kortne Ford, Jack Price, and Tommy Smith all picking up yellow cards.

The Sounders poured in in after the break. Nicolas Lodeiro doubled the lead in the 52nd minute, sending a penalty kick past a diving Tim Howard to make it 2-0. Referee Nima Saghafi awarded the penalty kick after Kellyn Acosta brought down Lodeiro in the penalty area.

Lodeiro and Ruidiaz paired up to give the Sounders a 3-0 lead in the 73rd minute, with Lodeiro finding Ruidiaz at the goalmouth for an easy tap-in.

Victor Rodriguez added a fourth goal in the 80th minute as the Sounders dominated the second half. The 29-year-old Spaniard gathered a pass from Kelvin Leerdam and rifled a shot into the far-side netting from 15 yards out.

Seattle breaks a two game skid with the victory as they put some extra cushion between them and the red line. They sit six points clear of a playoff spot pending the results of tonight’s action.

Man of the Match: Nicolas Lodeiro. Two assists and a goal on the day. The Uruguayan playmaker now has eight goals and 11 assists this season, fueling the Sounders’ midseason turnaround.

Moment of the Match: Acosta’s tackle on Lodeiro early in the second half. The Rapids looked bereft after Lodeiro converted the ensuing penalty kick, offering no resistance to the Sounders’ attack down the stretch.

Match to Forget: Enzo Martinez. Trailing 1-0 at the half, the visitors only managed to take two shots in the second half, with the second attempt coming in stoppage time. Martinez took just one shot all afternoon.

D.C. United vs. Montreal Impact (7 p.m. – ESPN+)

D.C. United are looking to climb closer and closer to the final Eastern Conference playoff spot and a match against their primary competition is just what they’re looking for to help out. The Impact hold a five point lead on seventh place D.C., who have two games in hand. A loss would be a major setback for Ben Olsen’s team.

Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union (7:30 p.m. – ESPN+)

Both of these sides are in the playoffs at the moment, but both will want to create some extra separation between themselves and a surging D.C. United. They are also fighting with each other for seeding in the knockout rounds. The winner of this match will be in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, giving them a home game for that elimination tussle.

Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution (7:30 p.m. – ESPN+)

Both of these teams are fighting to keep their seasons alive. The defending champions are a good ten points back of a playoff spot with only five games remaining. A loss to New England wouldn’t officially eliminate them, but it would put them on the brink of becoming the second defending champion in the last three seasons to miss the playoffs.

Minnesota United vs. New York City FC (8 p.m. – ESPN+)

Minnesota United is playing mostly for pride at this point, but they will be hoping to spoil NYCFC’s run at a first round bye in the playoffs. NYCFC’s hopes to skip the knockout rounds are low as it is, but they will look to get all three points on the road to help their cause.

Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes (8:30 p.m. – ESPN+)

Neither of these sides have much to play for at all, but Houston still has slim playoff hopes while San Jose is just playing out the string. The Quakes hold the worst record in MLS and don’t show any signs of changing that fate.

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (10 p.m. – ESPN+)

The LA Galaxy sit in seventh place in the East and are only three points back of Seattle heading into the night. Vancouver is only one point back of them, however, and also have their eyes on that coveted six place position. Both sides are going to be gunning for the three points in a must win match.

Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas (10:30 p.m. – ESPN+)

FC Dallas is still on top of the Western Conference and they head to Portland with the aim of extending their lead up there. Providence Park is no easy place to play, though and the Timbers are trying to cling to a playoff spot of their own, so they aren’t going to make it easy for the visitors.