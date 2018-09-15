MLS Live Scoreboard: Atlanta downs Rapids, FC Dallas hosts Crew, and more

MLS returns from the light load of the international break with nine matches on the docket tonight and all of them will factor into the playoff race in some fashion.

One of the most impactful matches of the night comes to us from the Pacific Northwest. The Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps are only one point apart in the standings, but only the Sounders are in a postseason spot right now. The Whitecaps will look to reverse that as they welcome one of their rivals to BC Place.

Starting the day off is a tilt between the lowly Colorado Rapids and an Atlanta United team coming off a 3-1 humbling against D.C. United two weeks ago. They will look to get back on their feet with a winnable away match.

Elsewhere, the LA Galaxy open the Dominic Kinnear era in Toronto, The Philadelphia Union and Montreal Impact look to keep pace with a streaking D.C. United, and Lee Nguyen faces his old team in Southern California.

Here’s the full rundown of tonight’s busy MLS slate.

Colorado Rapids 0, Atlanta United 3 – Final

Atlanta United got back to winning ways on Saturday, downing the Colorado Rapids 3-0 at Dicks Sporting Goods Park.

Miguel Almiron’s brace in an eight-minute span in the first-half had the Five Stripes up 2-0 in the first 18 minutes. His first came in the 10th minute from a nice assist by Julian Gressel. The Paraguayan netted his ninth of the season in the 18th minute, matching his entire total from his debut MLS season a year ago.

Gressel played distributor on Atlanta’s third and final goal of the match, setting up Hector Villalba in the 37th minute.

Darlington Nagbe returned to the Five Stripes starting XI, playing 77 minutes in the win. Both Brad Guzan and Tim Howard each made three saves apiece, while Colorado lost their fourth in a row.

Man of the Match: Almiron played the hero scoring a pair of goals in the easy victory for Atlanta.

Moment of the Match: Almiron’s second goal really set the tone for the remainder of the match, while Villalba’s added insult to injury.

Match to Forget: Sam Nicholson and Giles Barnes were zero threat offensively as the Rapids suffered another home defeat.

Philadelphia Union 0, Montreal Impact 0 – 1st Half

These two sides currently hold the last two playoff spots in the East and, with D.C. United hot on their tails, both will come out gunning for a win in Chester. The Union enter this match the hotter of the two teams. They’ve won five of their last six matches in all competitions which has seen them climb into sixth place and into the U.S. Open Cup Final.

Toronto FC 1, LA Galaxy 0 – 1st Half

It didn’t take the defending MLS champs long to break the deadlock at BMO Field.

Toronto FC leads the LA Galaxy 1-0 behind a Victor Vazquez goal in the fifth-minute. A Gregory van der Wiel cross was headed in by the Spaniard which has the hosts in front.

FC Dallas vs. Columbus Crew (8 p.m., ESPN+)

FC Dallas have quietly been the best team in the Western Conference this year and they look to extend their lead in the conference with a home win over the Columbus Crew. The Crew have a solid hold on a playoff position right now, but with the Union, Impact, and D.C. United charging hard, they will need a big road win to avoid a late season slip.

Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers (8:30 p.m., ESPN+)

The Timbers have gone three matches without a loss, including a cross-country trip to New England that ended in a draw, as they look to carve out some space in the very crowded Western Conference. They take a trip to Houston to face the Dynamo, who don’t have much hope for making the playoffs. They aren’t quite eliminated, but they are 13 points back with seven matches to play, so it would take a miracle to get them in.

Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United (9:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Minnesota is another team on the brink of elimination and a road trip to Real Salt Lake is not likely to help their chances. RSL have the best home record in the Western Conference and have only lost once on their own turf. They are currently in fourth place and are shooting to solidify their playoff position and even give themselves a shot at the top-two.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders (10 p.m., ESPN+)

This Cascadia match in Vancouver will carry a lot of weight. The Sounders currently hold the last playoff spot in the Western Conference but their Canadian rivals are only one point behind them. Making things juicier is both these teams being on stellar runs of form. The Sounders haven’t lost since the end of June and Vancouver has won four of their last six with a pair of draws mixed in.

Los Angeles FC vs. New England Revolution (10:30 p.m., ESPN+)

It’s the battle of Lee Nguyen as the LAFC forward takes on the team he forced his way out of earlier this year. Nguyen has scored three times for his new team as they find themselves in third place in the Western Conference. His old side, meanwhile, could have used his goal scoring services as they are three points below the red line as the season winds down.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City (10:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Closing things out is Sporting Kansas City, who look to get back atop the crowded West, taking on the San Jose Earthquakes, owners of the league’s worst record. They also have the worst home form in MLS by quite a margin. They’ve picked up only 11 points at Avaya Stadium, seven fewer than their closest competition. A win for Sporting KC could see them climb back into the top spot in the conference, depending on what Dallas does earlier.