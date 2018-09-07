MLS Ticker: Marshall red card rescinded, Whitecaps sign Dutch striker, and more

Chad Marshall’s 81st minute red card against Sporting KC has been unanimously rescinded, Major League Soccer announced Thursday.

Marshall was sent off with a straight red card by referee Baldomero Toledo after video review showed the defender clipping Johnny Russell’s leg with his cleats. Video appeared to show that contact was quick and minimal, which led many to question why a red was given after review. No foul was called on the field during the play.

The defender will be eligible to play in Seattle’s Sept. 15th match against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Whitecaps sign former EPL and Eredivisie striker Emnes

The Vancouver Whitecaps have bolstered their attack with the signing of striker Marvin Emnes, the club announced Thursday.

The 30-year-old Dutch forward joins the Whitecaps after a 12-year professional career in Europe. Emnes began his professional career with Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam before spending six years with Middlesbrough. He moved to Swansea City from 2014-2017, and after a brief loan spell with the Blackburn Rovers he moved to Turkish side Akhisar Belediyespor, where he spent last season.

Emnes has earned 50 goals in 301 professional appearances across Europe.

“Marvin is a quick attacking player who’s comfortable on either wing and as striker,” said head coach Carl Robinson. “He’s dangerous one-v-one and his experience will be valuable in our locker room. He will be another option to our attack as we push for a playoff spot.”

“It means a lot to me to get the chance to play in MLS, and to experience that with a club like Vancouver Whitecaps FC after my years in Europe,” said Emnes. “I’d like to thank the coach for giving me this opportunity and I look forward to working with the players and staff, as well as playing in front of the fans. Let’s get to work and push for the playoffs.”

New York Red Bulls sign homegrown player

The New York Red Bulls have signed midfielder Jean-Christophe Koffi as a homegrown player effective January 1, 2019, the club announced Friday.

Koffi came up through the D.C. United system as a homegrown player, but the Red Bulls acquired the midfielders homegrown rights for $75k in General Allocation Money.

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast native joins the Red Bulls after earning 2017 All-ACC honors playing for the University of Virginia. Koffi started 21 games for the Cavaliers last season, scoring three goals and earning four assists.

“We are pleased to welcome Jean-Christophe to our club,” said Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. “He is a talented young player that we are familiar with from the academy level. He continued to develop in college, and has demonstrated many of the qualities that we look for. It’s a big advantage to get him in now, so he can begin the acclimation process and be ready to hit the ground running next year.”

D.C. United signs defender Kevin Ellis

D.C. United has signed former Chicago Fire and Sporting KC defender Kevin Ellis, the club announced Friday.

With a number of players absent or injured, D.C. United brings in the 27-year-old defender for depth ahead of the MLS roster freeze.

“Kevin is a versatile defender who can play anywhere along the back line,” Dave Kasper, United General Manager and VP of Soccer Operations, said. “This is an important depth move for us, and we are pleased to be adding an experienced MLS player in the prime of his career.”

Ellis spent six years at Sporting KC before moving to the Chicago Fire, where he started 19 times this year, scoring twice and earning four assists, before being waived in August.

Ellis is expected to be available for DCU’s road match against NYCFC on Saturday.