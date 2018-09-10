Monday Kickoff: Zidane reportedly close to coach return, FIFPro announces World XI finalists, and more

Finalists for the World Best XI have been unveiled, while the most high-profile unemployed coach on the market is eyeing a return to the sideline.

Zinedine Zidane has been reported to be returning to coaching “soon”, after leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season. (REPORT)

FIFPro, the worldwide players’ union have officially announced the 55 names in contention for the FIFA World XI. (REPORT)

Leicester City defender and Manchester United target Harry Maguire signed a new five-year contract with the Foxes. (REPORT)

Germany scraped past Peru 2-1 in Joachim Low’s 167th overall match for Die Mannschaft. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich demanded €45 million from PSG for defender Jerome Boateng during summer transfer talks. (REPORT)

One person is dead and nearly 40 injured from a stadium stampede during the Madagascar-Senegal match on Sunday. (REPORT)

Sunday Rewind

Antoine Griezmann named Los Angeles and Miami as possible destinations in MLS where he wants to finish his career. (REPORT)

A look back at all the Sunday matches in the UEFA Nations League. (READ)

NYCFC remains positive despite a winless streak at a key stretch of the MLS season. (READ)