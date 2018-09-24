Monday Kickoff: Real Madrid and Man United join De Jong transfer race, Barcelona appeals Lenglet red card, and more

Europe’s most sought-after youngster has had two more super clubs added to the list of suitors, while Barcelona deals with the aftermath of dropping points for the first time this La Liga season.

Real Madrid and Manchester United have joined the long list of teams after Ajax starlet Frenkie DeJong, with Real Madrid reportedly ready to make an 80 million Euro bid. (REPORT)

Barcelona has launched an appeal of Sunday’s questionable red card issued to Clement Lenglet. (REPORT)

Despite interest from Barcelona, Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera reportedly wants to stay at Manchester United. (REPORT)

Cristiano Ronaldo will not attend Monday’s FIFA “The Best” Awards ceremony, where he is shortlisted as the top three nominees for best player in the world. (REPORT)

France national team manager Didier Deschamps has called Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba “misunderstood” by fans and the media. (REPORT)

Tottenham transfer target Jack Grealish has signed a new contract with Aston Villa. (REPORT)

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that Arsenal and Manchester United will miss out on the top 4 in the Premier League. (REPORT)

One man is hospitalized following a clash between fans of Tigres and Monterrey before the game between the two Mexican sides. (REPORT)

River Plate beat arch-rival Boca Juniors 2-0 in the Argentine league. (REPORT)

Weekend Rewind

Christian Pulisic scored a late equalizer for Borussia Dortmund against Hoffenheim. (READ)

Schalke’s Weston McKennie suffered a bruised thigh in a loss against Bayern Munich. (READ)

A look back at all the scores from Saturday’s MLS matches. (READ)

A look back at all the scores from Sunday’s MLS matches. (READ)

How did the Americans Abroad fare this weekend? (READ)

A look back at all the major games from this weekend in Europe. (READ)

Andrija Novakovich scored a brace for Fortuna Sittard in a draw against Willem II. (READ)

Romain Gall scores his third goal of the season for Malmo. (READ)

Lynden Gooch scored a brace for Sunderland in a win against Rochdale. (READ)

Jo Inge Berget returns for NYCFC but struggles away to Montreal. (READ)

Sebastian Soto scored a brace for Hannover U19s in a win against Hertha Berlin. (READ)

New York Red Bulls coach Chris Armas and player Bradley Wright-Phillips condemn refereeing decisions in their win against Toronto FC. (READ)