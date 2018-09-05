SBISoccer.com

Nashville Metro Council approves MLS stadium measure

Major League Soccer

Nashville’s future MLS stadium is all set and ready to go.

The city’s Metro Council approved the final three ordinances and a resolution needed so the expansion team can begin constructing its new stadium on the city’s fairgrounds.

The Council approved the most critical measure, the demolition of existing buildings the make room for the new stadium, but a 31-8 margin and a win for the team’s lead owner, John Ingram.

The stadium project will serve as the centerpiece to the redesign of the fairgrounds site, which will also include retail, hotel, and restaurant space.

The city will contribute $225 million in bonds for the stadium, while Ingram and his investors will throw in $25 million and have pledged to cover all cost overruns in the project. The ownership group is also on the hook for the $150 million expansion fee demanded by MLS.

The project is tentatively expected to be complete by the start of the 2021 MLS season. The team is expected to play in Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, for its debut season in 2020.

There is still opposition to the project in the form of a group called Save Our Fairgrounds. They have announced they will file a lawsuit against the Metro Council saying the stadium can’t be built on the site. The suit is identical to one that was thrown out in Chancery Court last years.

