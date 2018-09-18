SBISoccer.com

Pulisic set to return for Dortmund’s Champions League match

Following a two-week absence due to injury, Christian Pulisic is set to make his Borussia Dortmund return in European action.

The 19-year-old rejoin Dortmund as they face Club Brugge in their opening match of the UEFA Champions League group stage, the club announced.

Pulisic has missed BVB’s last two Bundesliga matches due to muscular problems, having last played on Aug. 26th in a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig. He was also left out of international duty with the U.S. Men’s National Team for their pair of September friendlies against Brazil and Mexico.

If he plays, Pulisic will make his 100th appearance for Dortmund in all competitions.

Pulisic’s return also adds a healthy option to Lucien Favre’s squad as Paco Alcacer and Thomas Delaney are out due to respective injuries.

Dortmund will look for their first Champions League win since March 2017, as they face a tough Belgian side away from home Tuesday afternoon.

