Sargent scores sixth goal of season for Bremen U-23’s

Sargent scores sixth goal of season for Bremen U-23’s

Werder Bremen’s U-23 side has had a strong start to the Regionaliga season and a big reason for that is U.S. Men’s National Team striker Josh Sargent.

Despite their 3-1 loss to Hannover on Saturday, Sargent continued his impressive season with his sixth goal.

Hannover held a two-goal advantage ahead of the hour mark thanks to a brace from Mete Kaan Demir. Bremen did not lay down though as Sargent pulled one back in the 64th minute.

The 18-year-old pounced on a second ball inside of the box and made no mistake beating Leo Weinkauf.

It would however be a consolation in the end as Demir capped his hat trick in the 85th minute. The defeat snapped Bremen’s two-match winning streak which sees them in fourth in the Regionaliga table.

https://twitter.com/werder_lz/status/1046027537690898432?s=21

Sargent remains in the top ten this season in goals scored and will hope to propel his team to three points on Oct. 6th against Germania Egestorf.

