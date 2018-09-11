SBI Question of the Day: How do you feel about Jonathan Gonzalez’s move?

With another USA-Mexico showdown coming full steam from Nashville this evening, a lot of intriguing matchups will be on display.
It will also be the first showdown between the two sides, following Jonathan Gonzalez’s international allegiance to El Tri from the Stars and Stripes this past winter.
After representing the U.S. Youth National Teams at the U-17, U-18, and U-20 level, the 19-year-old Gonzalez made the switch to Mexico and has earned two caps with the senior squad. It was a surprising move by Gonzalez, who may have seen a bigger role with the USMNT who are targeting youth ahead of the next World Cup qualifiers.
Gonzalez also plays domestically for Liga MX side Monterrey, and later stated it was the ‘perfect decision’ to join El Tri.
It is unclear whether or not Gonzalez will get playing time in Nashville tonight, but should he get on it will make for some extra fireworks between these two Concacaf rivals. Us at SBI want to know your feelings on Gonzalez’s move to Mexico and if it was a big loss for the USMNT.
Where is the “whatever, don’t care. Can we stop talking about him already?” option. I don’t care that he swapped, but I’m tired of hearing about it. It’s Rossi all over again. He left, let’s get over it and stop talking about him. This obsession with the “one that got away” is tiring. It’s like listening to your friend that got dumped whine and moan incessantly at every opportunity about how “there’ll never be another girl like her.”
Jeez, Chad. You gotta move on! It’s been SIX FREAKING years! What about Susan? She seems nice, and she’s definitely interested in you.
Except we are about to play Mexico for the first time since he switched (and he was called into their camp) and part of the whole point of these games is US evaluating young talent on the field. He would have been young talent on the field to compare to Adams, Mckennie, ect. So this is kindof a relevant time to bring him up again. There should also be a microscope on the actions of the USSF because of there failures and him switching fits into that story. Regardless, I doubt he will be brought up again many more times except if he is involved in future games against the US.
Why do we keep bringing this up? Most of us have moved on. I actually felt kinda bad for the kid when he wasn’t selected for the WC. Although it confirmed to me that the El Tri national program is made up of douches…
While I disagree with his personal decision. What really upsets is how the USSF handled the situation. I think this is much more the case of us letting him slip through. Yet another symptom of poor leadership and arrogance from the top to down the line coaching staffs at various levels of the NATs program.
Can we say it was shitty of him to switch without calling him a traitor? seems a bit much.
