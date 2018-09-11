SBI Question of the Day: How do you feel about Jonathan Gonzalez’s move?

With another USA-Mexico showdown coming full steam from Nashville this evening, a lot of intriguing matchups will be on display.

It will also be the first showdown between the two sides, following Jonathan Gonzalez’s international allegiance to El Tri from the Stars and Stripes this past winter.

After representing the U.S. Youth National Teams at the U-17, U-18, and U-20 level, the 19-year-old Gonzalez made the switch to Mexico and has earned two caps with the senior squad. It was a surprising move by Gonzalez, who may have seen a bigger role with the USMNT who are targeting youth ahead of the next World Cup qualifiers.

Gonzalez also plays domestically for Liga MX side Monterrey, and later stated it was the ‘perfect decision’ to join El Tri.

It is unclear whether or not Gonzalez will get playing time in Nashville tonight, but should he get on it will make for some extra fireworks between these two Concacaf rivals. Us at SBI want to know your feelings on Gonzalez’s move to Mexico and if it was a big loss for the USMNT.

Vote in the poll below about your feelings on Jonathan Gonzalez’s switch to Mexico.