SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Matt Miazga

Although the 2-0 scoreline suggests the U.S. Men’s National Team was outclassed by Brazil, it played well for stretches.

Center back Matt Miazga was one of the standout performers for the USMNT, as he did his best to limit the chances created by the dangerous Brazilian attack.

Miazga’s highlight moment of the match came in the 51st minute, when he cleared a ball off the line to prevent Brazil from going ahead by three goals.

Although the USMNT defense lost Roberto Firmino on the opening goal, it still held firm in front of its own net.

Miazga’s center back partner John Brooks and right back DeAndre Yedlin deserve honorable mention for their performances, as well as Weston McKennie, who created a pair of chances in the second half.

Share your thoughts below as to who you think played the best for the USMNT on Friday night.