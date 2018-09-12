SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams’ late run through the middle of the penalty area was a smart advancement into the final third that became the difference in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 1-0 victory over Mexico.
The goal was the first of Adams’ USMNT career in his seventh appearance.
Adams latched onto Antonee Robinson’s assist in the middle of the penalty area four minutes after Angel Zaldivar was sent off for a harsh challenge on Wil Trapp.
The 19-year-old wasn’t the only player with New York Red Bulls connections to shine in the win, as Matt Miazga starred at center back and ignited some much-needed fire into the match with his mocking of Diego Lainez.
Along with Miazga, Julian Green deserves honorable mention recognition for his play as a No. 10 in an adjusted 4-2-3-1 formation following his 40th-minute entrance.
Let us know in the comments below who you was the USMNT’s Man of the Match against Mexico.
Lichaj and Moore aren’t good enough at this level. Yedlin and Robinson have the speed we need.
A bit unconventional, but I’d give it to Robinson. I thought Lichaj was the most underwhelming player on the field, and his sub led to a number of chances. Perhaps it wasn’t a complete performance as Robinson never really had to defend, but I think he did a great job showing his positive qualities when they were most needed.
Miazga, Carter-Vickers, Green, and Weah were worth mentioning as well
This reminded me of the USMNT of old that dominated Mexico for 15 years. Not saying it’s great, I’m just saying that was the vibe I got watching this. I’m not a Green fan, but his insertion before half absolutely changes the game. Up to that point, I though McKinnie was our best player. But everyone around Green started connecting better.
No need to blow this result out of proportion, but the fact that they pressed when up a man and made a count is a positive.
Before you get too excited, this was far from the Mexico A team and they lost to Uruguay 6-1 last Friday. I thought the performance and result by the US were quite underwhelming.
Usually good to go with the goal scorer. The game really leveled out after Green came on so I like the mention of him as well. Robinson’s ability to get to the end line was a huge boost as well was only on for 10 minutes before the red, but was a big upgrade over Lichaj.
