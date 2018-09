This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The soccer slate this Saturday starts off with a juicy English Premier League matchup between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

The Reds are perfect through four matches this season, but they have to travel to Wembley Stadium to face a Spurs team that has three wins of their own. Their only defeat came against a surprising Watford team away from home.

Elsewhere in the world, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich face off in a sneaky good Bundesliga matchup, Real Madrid faces a tricky road test against Athletic Bilbao, and Juventus hosts Sassuolo to headline a busy Italian slate.

Here’s the complete rundown of all the soccer you can watch this weekend:

Friday

la liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Huesca vs. Rayo Vallecano

german bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS1 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

ligue 1

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs. Stade Rennes

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Saint-Etienne

liga mx

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs. Toluca

BELGIAN PRO LEAGUE

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Club Brugge vs. Lokeren

chinese super league

7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Guangzhou Evergrande vs. Beijing Guoan

scottish premiership

2:45 p.m. – B/R Live – St. Mirren vs. Celtic

english football league championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham City vs. West Bromwich Albion

german 2. bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs. Dynamo Dresden

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. MSV Duisburg

ascenso mx

10 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Venados vs. Cimarrones de Sonora

Saturday

english premier league

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs. Fulham

10 a.m. – CNBC – Chelsea vs. Cardiff City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs. Crystal Palace

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Watford vs. Manchester United

mls

3:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Colorado Rapids vs. Atlanta United

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs. LA Galaxy

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs. Columbus Crew

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Los Angeles FC vs. New England Revolution

la liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports – Atletico Madrid vs. Eibar

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Valencia vs. Real Betis

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

9:30 a.m. – FS2, Univision Deportes – RB Leipzig vs. Hannover 96

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Vfl Wolfsburg vs. Hertha Berlin

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Mainz vs. FC Augsburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. TSG Hoffenheim

12:30 p.m. – FS2, Univision Deportes – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Schalke 04

italian serie a

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Inter Milan vs. Parma

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs. Fiorentina

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Frosinone vs. Sampdoria

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Olympique Lyonnais

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SC Amiens vs. Lille

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs. Angers

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Strasbourg

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. AS Monaco

liga mx

5 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Club Leon

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Querétaro vs. Puebla

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL

8 p.m. – Univision – Club America vs. Toluca

9:45 p.m. – UniMas – Necaxa vs. Cruz Azul

10:06 p.m. – FS2 – Monterrey vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

dutch eredivisie

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – ADO Den Haag vs. PSV Eindhoven

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs. Groningen

belgian pro league

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Standard Liege vs. Sporting Charleroi

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Genk vs. Anderlecht

english football league championship

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Swansea City vs. Nottingham Forest

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Blackburn Rovers vs. Aston Villa

german 2. bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hamburg SV vs. Heidenheim

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. Sandhausen

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Furth vs. Holstein Kiel

ecuadorian primera a

4 p.m. – GolTV – Macara vs. LDU Quito

6:30 p.m. – GolTV – Barcelona vs. Delfin

usl

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs. Saint Louis FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Louisville City

7 p.m – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs. Ottawa Fury

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Atlanta United 2

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. Rio Grande Valley

8 p.m – ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks vs. San Antonio FC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 vs. LA Galaxy II

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Seattle Sounders 2 vs. Phoenix Rising

Sunday

english premier league

8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Burnley

11 a.m. – NBCSN – Everton vs. West Ham United

mls

1 p.m. – ESPN – D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls

5 p.m. – FS1 – Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Leganes vs. Villarreal

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Espanyol vs. Levante

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Valladolid vs. Alavés

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Sevilla vs. Getafe

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Werder Bremen vs. Nurnberg

10 p.m. – FS2 – SC Freiburg vs. VfB Stuttgart

italian serie a

6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – AS Roma vs. Chievo Verona

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs. Bologna

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Juventus vs. Sassuolo

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs. Torino

12 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Empoli vs. Lazio

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs. AC Milan

ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Stade de Reims

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs. Nantes

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Olympique Marseille vs. Guingamp

liga mx

1 p.m. – Univision – Pumas UNAM vs. Lobos BUAP

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. Club Tijuana

brazilian serie a

3 p.m. – GolTV – Santos vs. Sao Paulo

dutch eredivisie

6:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – AZ Alkmaar vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam

turkish super League

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Konyaspor vs. Fenerbahce

chinese super league

7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Shandong Luneng vs. Guangzhou R&F

german 2. bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Koln vs. Paderborn

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs. FC Ingolstadt 04

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs. FC St. Pauli

ECUADORIAN primera a

5 p.m. – GolTV – Emelec vs. El Nacional

usl

4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC II

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Penn FC vs. North Carolina FC

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs. Orange County SC

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs. Portland Timbers 2