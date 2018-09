Two age-old English Premier League rivals headline another full slate of televised soccer as Arsenal and Everton collide to round out the weekend of English top-flight action.

The Gunners are on a bit of a hot streak after their slow start to the season. They’ve won four straight heading into this home clash with Everton, who are yet to win a match. Throw in the added intrigue of Everton’s Theo Walcott taking on the club he spent ten years with and there’s a recipe for an exciting match to highlight anyone’s Sunday morning.

Elsewhere, two southern French rivals face off on Sunday, Bayern Munich faces a stiff away test against Schalke and, on home soil, the NWSL crowns its champion.

Here’s the full rundown of this weekend’s soccer on TV:

Friday

la liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Huesca vs. Real Sociedad

german bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS2 – VfB Stuttgart vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

italian serie a

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs. Empoli

ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – AS Monaco vs. Nimes

portuguese primeira liga

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Boavista vs. Chaves

liga mx

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs. Pumas UNAM

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs. Club America

belgian pro league

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Zulte-Waregem vs. Kortrijk

turkish super league

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bursaspor vs. Istanbul Basaksehir

english football league championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Wigan Athletic vs. Bristol City

german 2. bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. FC St. Pauli

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs. FC Koln

ecuadorian PRIMERA liga

8:15 p.m. – GolTV – El Nacional vs. Macará

usl

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United 2 vs. North Carolina FC

Saturday

english premier league

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Fulham vs. Watford

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs. Southampton

10 a.m. – CNBC – Cardiff City vs. Manchester City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs. AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs. Huddersfield Town

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur

mls

3:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United vs. Real Salt Lake

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs. New York City FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs. Colorado Rapids

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs. Portland Timbers

la liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rayo Vallecano vs. Deportivo Alaves

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Celta Vigo vs. Real Sociedad

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Eibar vs. Leganes

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Getafe vs. Atletico Madrid

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Espanyol

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – TSG Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Hertha Berlin vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Nurnberg vs. Hannover 96

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Augsburg vs. Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – VfL Wolfsburg vs. SC Freiburg

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Schalke 04 vs. Bayern Munich

italian serie a

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs. Cagliari

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs. SPAL

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs. Inter Milan

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs. Nantes

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers vs. Toulouse

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Nice

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade de Reims vs. Dijon

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Etienne vs. Caen

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs. SC Amiens

portuguese primeira liga

4 p.m. – GolTV – Vitoria Setubal vs. FC Porto

liga mx

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Toluca vs. Necaxa

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club León vs. Lobos BUAP

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. Atlas

10:06 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Club Tijuana vs. Pachuca

dutch eredivisie

2:45 p.m. – Vitesse Arnhem vs. ADO Den Haag

turkish super league

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Trabzonspor vs. Konyaspor

chinese super league

7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Jiangsu Suning vs. Guangzhou Evergrande

english football league championship

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Aston Villa vs. Sheffield Wednesday

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs. Norwich City

german 2. bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs. Bochum

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs. Union Berlin

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs. Darmstadt 98

ecuadorian primera a

8 p.m. – GolTV – Delfin vs. Emelec

ascenso mx

6 p.m. – GolTV – Atlético Zacatepec vs. Universidad Guadalajara

usl

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bethlehem Steel vs. Toronto FC II

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs. New York Red Bulls II

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Penn FC vs. FC Cincinnati

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Indy Eleven

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs. Ottawa Fury

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Richmond Kickers

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. Phoenix Rising

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks vs. Swope Park Rangers

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs. Charleston Battery

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley vs. Seattle Sounders 2

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis FC vs. San Antonio FC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs. Portland Timbers 2

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs. Real Monarchs

nwsl championship

4:30 p.m. – Lifetime – Portland Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage

Sunday

english premier league

8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – West Ham United vs. Chelsea

11 a.m. – NBCSN – Arsenal vs. Everton

mls

1 p.m. – ESPN – Philadelphia Union vs. Sporting Kansas City

7 p.m. – FS1 – LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Levante vs. Sevilla

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Villarreal vs. Valencia

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Betis vs. Athletic Bilbao

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Girona

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Mainz

12 p.m. – FS1 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. RB Leipzig

italian serie a

6:30 a.m. – ESPN2 – Torino vs. Napoli

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs. AS Roma

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chievo Verona vs. Udinese

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs. Genoa

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – AC Milan vs. Atalanta

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Frosinone vs. Juventus

Ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Stade Rennes vs. Paris Saint-Germain

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs. Bordeaux

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Olympique Marseille

liga mx

5 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Querétaro

7 p.m. – UniMas – Santos Laguna vs. Veracruz

9 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Tigres UANL vs. Monterrey

dutch eredivisie

6:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Utrecht

12:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – PSV Eindhoven vs. Ajax Amsterdam

belgian pro league

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Gent vs. Club Brugge

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Anderlecht vs. Standard Liege

brazilian serie a

3 p.m. – GolTV – Corinthians vs. Internacional

6 p.m. – GolTV – Cruzeiro vs. Santos

turkish super league

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Akhisar Belediyespor vs. Galatasaray

scottish premiership

7:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Kilmarnock vs. Rangers

german 2. bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hamburg SV vs. Jahn Regensburg

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs. Erzgebirge Aue

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs. Greuther Furth

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Paderborn vs. Magdeburg

chinese super league

7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Guangzhou R&F vs. Chongqing Dangdai Lifan

ecuadorian primera a

1 p.m. – GolTV – LDU Quito vs. Barcelona

usl

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oklahoma City Energy vs. Sacramento Republic