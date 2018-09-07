This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The UEFA Nations League gets started this weekend with several juicy matchups featuring some of the best national teams in the World.

Highlighting the weekend of European action is a Saturday evening tilt between England and Spain. These two sides are coming off very different World Cup campaigns as Spain had a disappointing tournament that ended in defeat in the round of 16 to Russia. They’d like to get this new cycle off to a fast start with a competitive victory. England, meanwhile, made it all the way to the semifinals and are hoping to keep their strong run of form going.

Other Nations League matches to watch include the Netherlands taking on France and Italy facing Poland.

Elsewhere, Mexico takes on Uruguay in an interesting international friendly, the Spanish second division gets some airtime, and so does League One in England.

Here’s the full rundown of televised soccer this weekend:

Friday

uefa nations league

12 p,.m. – ESPN+ – Azerbaijan vs. Kosove

2:45 p.m. – ESPN2, Univision Deportes – Italy vs. Poland

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Turkey vs. Russia

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Albania vs. Israel

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Romania vs. Montenegro

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lithuania vs. Serbia

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Faroe Islands vs. Malta

international friendly

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Scotland vs. Belgium

8 p.m. – FS1 – United States vs. Brazil

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Ecuador vs. Jamaica

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Mexico vs. Uruguay

11 p.m. – beIN Sports – Argentina vs. Guatemala

usl

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Bethlehem Steel

Saturday

mls

4:55 p.m. – Univision Deportes – New York City FC vs. D.C. United

8:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Sporting Kansas City vs. Orlando City

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids

uefa nations league

9 a.m. – Univision Deportes – Northern Ireland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

12 p.m. – ESPN+, Univision Deportes – Switzerland vs. Iceland

12 p.m. – ESPN3 – Finland vs. Hungary

2:45 p.m. – Univision Deportes – England vs. Spain

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Estonia vs. Greece

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Luxembourg vs. Moldova

Brazilian serie a

3 p.m. – GolTV – Sport Recife vs. Cruziero

6 p.m. – GolTV – Sao Paulo vs. Bahia

english football league one

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Blackpool vs. Bradford City

african cup of nations qualifying

8 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Comoros vs. Cameroon

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Kenya vs. Ghana

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Equatorial Guinea vs. Sudan

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Gambia vs. Algeria

2 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Egypt vs. Niger

spanish segunda division

10 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Osasuna vs. Almeria

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Malaga vs. Tenerife

12 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Oviedo vs. Real Zaragoza

usl

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina FC vs. Nashville SC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs. Richmond Kickers

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Penn FC vs. Atlanta United 2

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs. FC Cincinnati

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis FC vs. Reno 1868

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley vs. Real Monarchs

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs. Oklahoma City Energy

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs. Seattle Sounders 2

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs. LA Galaxy II

Sunday

uefa nations league

9 a.m. – ESPN3, Univision Deportes – Ukraine vs. Slovakia

12 p.m. – ESPN+, Univision Deportes – Denmark vs. Wales

12 p.m. – ESPNews – Bulgaria vs. Norway

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Georgia vs. Latvia

12 p.m – ESPN+ – Macedonia vs. Armenia

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+, Univision Deportes – France vs. Netherlands

2:45 p.m. – ESPNews – Cyprus vs. Slovenia

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Liechtenstein vs. Gibraltar

international friendly

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Germany vs. Peru

brazilian serie a

3 p.m. – GolTV – Palmeiras vs. Corinthians

ecuadorian primera a

1 p.m. – GolTV – Delfin vs. Macara

7 p/m. – GolTV – Emelec vs. Barcelona

english football league one

7 a.m. – ESPN+ – Oxford United vs. Coventry City

african cup of nations qualifying

7:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Madagascar vs. Senegal

9:30 a.m. – beIN Sports – Rwanda vs. Ivory Coast

spanish segunda division

10 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Numancia vs. Elche

12 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Extremadura UD vs. Granada

2 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Cordoba vs. Alcorcon

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Deportivo La Coruna vs. Sporting Gijon

usl

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers 2 vs. Tulsa Roughnecks

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs. Fresno FC