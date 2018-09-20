Thursday Kickoff: Lovren charged with false testimony, Boca Juniors tops Cruzeiro, and more

The Champions League and World Cup finalist has been involved in a scandal that has lasted for months with the Croatian club.

Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren has been charged with false testimony in a trial against Dinamo Zagreb’s officials. (REPORT)

Boca Juniors picks up a 2-0 victory over Brazilian side Cruzeiro in the first leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. (REPORT)

Real Madrid is looking to beat their rivals FC Barcelona in trying to sign Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong next summer. (REPORT)

Francesco Totti admitted that he tried to convince Zlatan Ibrahimovic to join him at AS Roma. (REPORT)

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch’s new book becomes the second best-selling book in England last week. (REPORT)

Wednesday Rewind

Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd headline USWNT World Cup qualifying roster. (READ)

Tigres defeats Toronto FC to win inaugural Canpeones Cup. (READ)

A look back at all the Wednesday matches in the opening round of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League group stage. (READ)

A look back at all the scores on Wednesday in MLS. (READ)