Thursday Kickoff: New York Champions League final not in the cards, Neymar tired of "diver" tag, and more

Despite the significant interest of many top European teams coming to the United States for various types of matches, the continent’s most important club competition final will remain home instead of stateside.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has denied reports of a possible Champions League final coming to New York. (REPORT)

Brazil international and captain Neymar felt he has been “booked unnecessarily” in recently friendly against El Salvador and is “fed up” with diver tag. (REPORT)

Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry has rejected a move to Spartak Moscow. (REPORT)

Sami Khedira has signed a new deal with Juventus until 2021. (REPORT)

Spanish doping agency has investigated Russia international and Valencia midfielder Denis Cheryshev. (REPORT)

Manchester City midfielder David Silva will reportedly decide his future when his contract runs out in 2020. (REPORT)

Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris will miss out on Tottenham’s match against Liverpool this weekend. (REPORT)

Wednesday Rewind

Antonee Robinson with a memorable performance against Mexico sees his form get back into place. (READ)

The aggressive game against Mexico helped prepare the USMNT for better things to come. (READ)

Schalke 04’s Weston McKennie suffered a left knee sprain against Mexico. (READ)

D.C United moves closer to top six in the Eastern Conference with a win against Minnesota United. (READ)

U.S U-19 National Team claims U-20 Men’s Invitational Title. (READ)