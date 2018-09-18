Tuesday Kickoff: FIFA and La Liga clash over game in USA, Gazidis leaves Arsenal for AC Milan and more

FIFA president Gianni Infantino criticized La Liga’s plan to play a regular-season game in Miami in January (READ)

La Liga chief Javier Tebas fought back against Infantino’s comments, citing Canadian teams playing in Major League Soccer. (READ)

Ivan Gazidis is departing Arsenal to become the chief executive at AC Milan, which he will start December 1. (READ)

Sergio Ramos offered his opinion on Antoine Griezmann’s claim that he fits in the same category as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. (READ)

Italy’s Serie B has been suspended until further notice while awaiting an appeal on whether to continue the season with 22 teams or 19 teams. (READ)

Mesut Ozil’s agent added more to the fallout following Germany’s early World Cup exit by criticizing Thomas Muller, Toni Kroos and Manuel Neuer. (READ)

Sassuolo’s Federico Di Francesco has hit back at allegations he racially abused Douglas Costa. (READ)

Monday Rewind

Zlatan on Bradley: “He should follow my rules.” (READ)

David Moyes interested in USMNT head coaching vacancy. (READ)

Bradley Wright-Phillips headlines the Best of MLS in Week 29 (READ)

Earthquakes fire head coach Mikael Stahre. (READ)

SBI’s USWNT 23 for 2019 September edition. (READ)

Oguchi Onyewu announces retirement. (READ)