Tuesday Kickoff: FIFA and La Liga clash over game in USA, Gazidis leaves Arsenal for AC Milan and more

FIFA president Gianni Infantino criticized La Liga’s plan to play a regular-season game in Miami in January (READ)
La Liga chief Javier Tebas fought back against Infantino’s comments, citing Canadian teams playing in Major League Soccer. (READ)
Ivan Gazidis is departing Arsenal to become the chief executive at AC Milan, which he will start December 1. (READ)
Sergio Ramos offered his opinion on Antoine Griezmann’s claim that he fits in the same category as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. (READ)
Italy’s Serie B has been suspended until further notice while awaiting an appeal on whether to continue the season with 22 teams or 19 teams. (READ)
Mesut Ozil’s agent added more to the fallout following Germany’s early World Cup exit by criticizing Thomas Muller, Toni Kroos and Manuel Neuer. (READ)
Sassuolo’s Federico Di Francesco has hit back at allegations he racially abused Douglas Costa. (READ)
Monday Rewind
Zlatan on Bradley: “He should follow my rules.” (READ)
David Moyes interested in USMNT head coaching vacancy. (READ)
Bradley Wright-Phillips headlines the Best of MLS in Week 29 (READ)
Earthquakes fire head coach Mikael Stahre. (READ)
SBI’s USWNT 23 for 2019 September edition. (READ)
Oguchi Onyewu announces retirement. (READ)
i still can’t decide how i feel about la liga playing a regular season game in the usa every year. but since fifa president infantino doesn’t like it, i am more inclined to like it.
LikeLike
canada playing in mls has nothing to do with it. it’s a poor example. a better example is the nfl playing in london every year.
LikeLike
my current impression about it is it’s a little weird, and the season ticket holders in spain might be a little pissed off to lose a home game, but beyond those disincentives, i think la liga has the right to do it.
LikeLike
david beckham has declared miami to be an international city, open to the world, to everyone, no matter “where they came from or how they got there”. miami born business partner jorge mas will echo the welcome message, i think. it makes more sense just because beckham’s inter miami fc starts mls play in 2020 and la liga will come specifically to miami. any other City and it makes less sense to me.
LikeLike
let us recall that colorado rapids mls owner sam kronke recently took control of arsenal in the epl. don’t know if gazidi’s departure to ac milan is related to that change of ownership or not.
LikeLike
when gazidi finds success in europe, is there any benefit to us here in the the usa/mls, i wonder? does anyone in mls/us soccer still keep contact with gazidi, i wonder?
LikeLike
gazidi was the deputy commissioner of mls years ago before he took the job managing arsenal in the epl.
LikeLike