Tuesday Kickoff: La Liga match in Miami formally proposed, Marcelo guilty of tax fraud, and more

A La Liga match played in the United States is a step closer to becoming reality, while another high-profile Real Madrid star has run afoul of Spain’s tax laws.

Barcelona and Girona have formally applied for their January match to be played in Miami. (REPORT)

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has pleaded guilty to tax fraud in Spain, and received a suspended four-month sentence. He joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar among the list of La Liga stars to be hit with tax fraud charges. (REPORT)

UEFA is set to launch a third club competition to go along with the Champions League and Europa League. (REPORT)

Dele Alli withdrew from the England squad for its friendly against Switzerland, but he should be fit to play for Tottenham this weekend. (REPORT)

Chelsea have denied reports that it is redesigning its crest. (REPORT)

Monday Rewind

Orbelin Pineda and Raul Jimenez won’t play for Mexico against the USMNT. (READ)

The USWNT named their provisional roster for the Concacaf Women’s Championship. (READ)

Who should the USMNT start against Mexico? (READ)

Sigi Schmid stepped down as head coach of the LA Galaxy. (READ)

Paul Arriola leaves USMNT camp leading up to the Mexico match. (READ)