U.S. U-19, U-20 Men's National Teams set for Invitational Tournament

The U.S. Men’s U-19 and U-20 National Teams will be in action this weekend as both teams continue prepping for individual competitions.

U.S. Soccer will host the 2018 U-20 Men’s Invitational Tournament at IMG Academy from Sept. 7th-11th in Bradenton, Fla. Also joining the U.S. U-19 and U-20 sides, will be Jamaica and Venezuela as the four teams will face off in round-robin style.

Sept. 7th, 9th, and 11th will be the match days for the teams which will also see the U-19 and U-20 sides face one another. U-20 head coach Tab Ramos has chosen a 22-player roster while U-19 Dave Van Den Bergh has called in 19 players.

The U-19 battles Venezuela in their opener on Friday, while Jamaica takes on the U-20 team.

Toronto FC’s Ayo Akinola received his first call-up to the U-20 Men’s National Team while 10 players have been called into the U-19 pool for the first time. Also, headlining the pair of rosters is the Philadelphia Union’s Mark McKenzie, Sporting KC’s Jaylin Lindsey, and FC Dallas’ Chris Richards who is currently on-loan with Bayern Munich. Sebastian Soto, Andrew Carleton, Griffin Dorsey, and Ulysses Llanez are also some notable names on the rosters.

Here’s the pair of U.S. Men’s National Team rosters for the competition:

U.S. U-19 MNT Roster by Position:

Goalkeepers: Sam Fowler (Seattle Sounders FC), Johan Penaranda (University of Pittsburgh).

Defenders: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Khai Brisco (Seattle Sounders FC), Jean-Julien Foe Nuphaus (University of California, Berkeley), Nathan Harriel (Chargers SC), Carlo Ritaccio (University of Akron), Akil Watts (Unattached)

Midfielders: Isaac Angking (New England Revolution), Taylor Booth (Unattached), Blaine Ferri (Unattached), Chris Goslin (Atlanta United FC), Declan McGlynn (Seattle University)

Forwards: George Acosta (Boca Juniors), Ulysses Llanez (LA Galaxy), Joshua Penn (Sockers FC), Jacobo Reyes (CF Monterrey), Bryan Reynolds (FC Dallas), Manuel Terrazas (Club Santos Laguna)

U.S. U-20 MNT Roster by Position:

Goakeepers: CJ Dos Santos (S.L. Benfica), Brady Scott (FC Köln).

Defenders: Sergino Dest (AFC Ajax), Chris Gloster (Hannover 96), Jaylin Lindsey (Sporting KC), Lennard Maloney (Union Berlin), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Manny Perez (N.C. State University), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich), Sam Rogers (Seattle Sounds FC), Sam Vines (Charlotte Independence).

Midfielders: Frankie Amaya (UCLA), Christian Cappis (Unattached), Andrew Carleton (Atlanta United FC), Andres Jimenez (Envigado FC), Alex Mendez (LA Galaxy), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Brandon Servania (FC Dallas), Juan Torres (K.S.C. Lokeren)

Forwards: Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC), Shaft Brewer Jr (LAFC), Griffin Dorsey (Indiana University), Sebastian Soto (Hannover 96).