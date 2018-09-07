USMNT to face Peru in October friendly

The U.S. Men’s National Team will host Peru on October 16th in East Hartford, Connecticut, as part of the fall Kickoff Series, U.S. Soccer announced Friday.

The match will be the seventh meeting between the two nations, with USA holding a 3-2-1 all-time record against Peru. Most recently, the USMNT beat Peru 2-1 in 2015 thanks to a brace from striker Jozy Altidore.

Currently ranked the No. 20 team in the FIFA World Rankings, Peru are the fifth Top 20 team the USMNT will face in the Kickoff Series, joining No. 3 Brazil, No. 6 England, No. 14 Colombia, and No. 16 Mexico.

The young USA team will gain valuable experience playing against some of the world’s best teams with the 2022 World Cup cycle officially underway. Eighteen players have received their senior Men’s National Team debut since November 2017, including Timothy Weah, Weston McKennie, and Josh Sargent.

The USMNT next face Brazil on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by a match against rival Mexico on Sept. 11th at 8:30 p.m. ET.