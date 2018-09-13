U.S. U-20s drawn in Group A for Concacaf U-20 championship

The U.S. U-20 National Team were drawn into Group A for November’s Concacaf U-20 Championship.

The Americans play the first of their five group games on November 1 against Puerto Rico.

Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, St. Vincent and Grenadines and the U.S. Virgin Islands were also drawn into Group A.

Mexico was assigned to Group B alongside Jamaica, Aruba, Nicaragua, Grenada and Saint Martin.

The group stage lasts from November 1 to 10, with the qualification stage beginning on November 13.

The winners of Groups D. B and F will be drawn together in the qualification stage, as will the champions of Groups A, C and E.

After playing a round-robin format, the two teams at the top of their respective qualification stage groups will meet in the November 21 final.

All of the games will be played on the complex of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.