USMNT vs. Brazil: Live Match Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team begins a tough stretch of Fall friendlies on Friday night by taking on Neymar and mighty Brazil

The USMNT is in search of its second win over the Selecao in program history, with the only one coming 20 years ago behind Kasey Keller’s stellar performance in goal.

DeAndre Yedlin, John Brooks and Bobby Wood headline the USMNT starting XI chosen by interim manager Dave Sarachan.

Neymar captains the Brazilian starting XI, which also features Roberto Firmino, Douglas Costa and Philippe Coutinho.

We’ll be adding live updates in the comments section throughout the match so please feel free to follow along, and as always, share your own thoughts on the match below.