SBISoccer.com

USMNT vs. Brazil: Live Match Commentary

USMNT vs. Brazil: Live Match Commentary

Featured

USMNT vs. Brazil: Live Match Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team begins a tough stretch of Fall friendlies on Friday night by taking on Neymar and mighty Brazil

The USMNT is in search of its second win over the Selecao in program history, with the only one coming 20 years ago behind Kasey Keller’s stellar performance in goal.

DeAndre Yedlin, John Brooks and Bobby Wood headline the USMNT starting XI chosen by interim manager Dave Sarachan.

Neymar captains the Brazilian starting XI, which also features Roberto Firmino, Douglas Costa and Philippe Coutinho.

We’ll be adding live updates in the comments section throughout the match so please feel free to follow along, and as always, share your own thoughts on the match below.

, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

2 comments
  • I scored three goals in one game

    This is the best back 4 the US has so it will be a good test and just hope Trapp can hold up against elite athletes with speed in the midfield

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home