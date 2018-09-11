USMNT vs. Mexico: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team concludes their international break with a friendly against Concacaf rivals Mexico in Nashville.

In their last 10 meetings against El Tri, the USMNT has posted a 3-3-4 record and will face Mexico for the first time in a friendly since 2015. Dave Sarachan’s squad is coming off a 2-0 friendly defeat to Brazil last Friday, while Mexico was thumped by Uruguay 4-1 at home.

Tim Weah and Gyasi Zardes will lead the attack for the Stars and Stripes while Zack Steffen remains in goal.

We’ll be providing live commentary of the match tonight, so join the conversation in the comments section below.