USMNT vs. Mexico: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team concludes their international break with a friendly against Concacaf rivals Mexico in Nashville.
In their last 10 meetings against El Tri, the USMNT has posted a 3-3-4 record and will face Mexico for the first time in a friendly since 2015. Dave Sarachan’s squad is coming off a 2-0 friendly defeat to Brazil last Friday, while Mexico was thumped by Uruguay 4-1 at home.
Tim Weah and Gyasi Zardes will lead the attack for the Stars and Stripes while Zack Steffen remains in goal.
We’ll be providing live commentary of the match tonight, so join the conversation in the comments section below.
Acosta has to do better on the free kick than he did there. Waste of an opportunity in a dangerous spot.
24′ mexico free kick from near the right corner. way high.
21′ usa tries the long ball, why not?
17′ mexico is on the ball and getting some vocal “ole’s” from the pro-mexico portion of the crowd tonight at metlife stadium in new jersey
That’s twice now in just a few minutes where Mexico has had pretty solid chances of set pieces. Definitely something that could come back to bite the USMNT if they keep giving them up.
15′ corner kick, mexico
stephens tips the shot over the bar
14′ mexico shot wide left
11′ corner kick usa
cleared
10′ mexico’s final pass from wide right is dangerous, but zach stephen snuffs it out.
The first 10 minutes have been energetic with a pro-Mexico crowd cheering on the visitors in loud voice.
The USMNT’s only chance so far came on a Gyasi Zardes header that skied over the net off a Weston McKennie cross.
5′ a lively, wide open affair
usa in blue, mexico in white
game on at metlife in nj!
joe tansey? who’s here?
the players have taken the field
national anthems just finished
