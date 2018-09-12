Wednesday Kickoff: Brazil steamrolls El Salvador, Argentina coach says No.10 is for Messi, and more

Tite’s record as Brazil coach is still a positive one following a rout in Washington D.C against the Central Americans on Tuesday night.

Brazil defeated El Salvador 5-0 in a friendly, courtesy of goals from Neymar, Coutinho, and Richarlison. (REPORT)

Argentina Men’s National Team head coach Lionel Scaloni has said that the number 10 shirt will be exclusively for captain Lionel Messi. (REPORT)

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been banned from driving for 20 months and given a £50,000 fine after pleading guilty to a DUI from last month. (REPORT)

Argentina draws Colombia in a lackluster 0-0 draw in New Jersey. (REPORT)

Liberian President George Weah plays a friendly against Nigeria at the age of 51. (REPORT)

Jerome Boateng has revealed that he didn’t leave Bayern Munich for Manchester United during the summer because “felt content” in Germany. (REPORT)

Tuesday Rewind

A Tyler Adams goal gave the U.S Men’s National Team a 1-0 victory over their bitter rivals, Mexico. (READ)

As well as getting the goal, the New York Red Bulls man was the SBI USMNT Man of the Match. (READ)

The newest moment of the U.S-Mexico rivalry included some trash talking from Matt Miazga to Diego Lainez. (READ)

US U-19 MNT defeated the US U-20 MNT at the U.S Soccer Invitational. (READ)

Nashville FC CEO Ian Ayre reveals the timetable for coach and general manager. (READ)

Spain routed Croatia headlining Tuesday’s games in the UEFA Nations League. (READ)

SBI Question of the Day: How do you feel about Jonathan Gonzalez’s move? (READ)