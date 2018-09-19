SBISoccer.com

Wednesday Kickoff: Douglas Costa hit with four-match ban, Alves says Real Madrid is more dangerous without Ronaldo, and more

Wednesday Kickoff: Douglas Costa hit with four-match ban, Alves says Real Madrid is more dangerous without Ronaldo, and more

European Soccer

Wednesday Kickoff: Douglas Costa hit with four-match ban, Alves says Real Madrid is more dangerous without Ronaldo, and more

Douglas Costa has been given a four-game suspension following a spitting incident with Sassuolo’s Federico Di Francesco. (REPORT)

PSG defender Dani Alves believes Real Madrid are “much stronger” following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho has admitted that Manchester United must change its style in order to turn around a rough start to the season. (REPORT)

Kingsley Coman’s recent ankle injury has turned out to be worse than originally thought, and now he is set to miss the rest of the year for Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has been suspended for one match for making a a blasphemous statement on the sidelines of a recent Serie A match. (REPORT)

Lyon forward Memphis Depay has said that his former club Manchester United “did not see the best of him.”(REPORT)

Tuesday Rewind

Christian Pulisic scores the winner on his 20th birthday in the UEFA Champions League for Borussia Dortmund against Club Brugge. (READ)

SBI Question of the Day: Which MLS team will make the next coaching change? (READ)

A look back at all the Tuesday matches in the opening round of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League group stage. (READ)

A look ahead of the Wednesday matches in UCL. (READ)

Weston McKennie makes his UEFA Champions League debut with an assist in a 1-1 draw for Schalke against Porto. (READ)

What soccer will we see on TV this week? (READ)

The next move for the San Jose Earthquakes will be a crucial one. (READ)

, , European Soccer, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

34m

Get your naps in while you can. It’s going to be a long night of Major League Soccer watching. Wednesday’s slate features a trio of West coast kickoffs, with the earliest coming at 10:30 p.m. ET in (…)

More SBI
Home