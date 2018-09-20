Wednesday MLS Scoreboard: Crew face Timbers, Union travel to take on Sounders

There are three MLS matches in action tonight and all of them will affect the playoffs in some manner.

Starting the night in the slumping Portland Timbers taking on the Columbus Crew. The Timbers have only won two of their last eight matches and find them self clinging onto a Western Conference playoff spot. The Crew, meanwhile, sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and are nine points clear of the red line as they search for a big win on the west coast.

Here’s the full rundown of the midweek MLS action:

Portland Timbers 2, Columbus Crew 1 (First Half)

Niko Hansen opened the scoring pretty early on. In the seventh minute, he put home a pass from Milton Valenzuela after a rather rough play at the top of the box that may have been a foul against Columbus. Referee Ted Unkel didn’t use VAR and the goal stood, however.

The Timbers equalized through David Guzman eleven minutes later. He was able to get a close range header off a well placed cross by Andy Polo.

Polo gave Portland the lead thanks to a wonderful individual effort. The Peruvian winger used his raw speed to run the ball from his own penalty area into the Columbus 18 before attempting a cross. His try was blocked, but it came right back to him and he executed a flawless flying karate kick to knock the ball into the roof of the net.

Seattle Sounders 0, Philadelphia Union 0 (First Half

The Seattle Sounders also welcome in an Eastern Conference playoff contender as they face the Philadelphia Union. The Sounders are ahead of the Timbers on the games won tiebreaker, but find themselves on a nine game win streak. The Union had been on a solid run before their 4-1 defeat against the Montreal Impact over the weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes 1, Atlanta United 0 (First Half)

San Jose took the lead in the 13th minute when Nick Lima headed home a cross from Shea Salinas, beating Chris McCann at the back-post to give the Earthquakes the 1-0 lead.