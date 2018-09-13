Weston McKennie's knee not sprained, only bruised

Thankfully for the U.S. Men’s National Team and Schalke 04, Weston McKennie’s knee injury isn’t as bad as it originally seemed.

The 20-year-old midfielder left Tuesday night’s friendly against Mexico after 40 minutes with a knee injury. It was initially believed to be a sprain, but further examination has found out it’s only a bruise.

He returned to Schalke on Wednesday, where he was re-evaluated by team doctors. They confirmed the new diagnosis, but did not provide a timetable for his return.

McKennie has started both of Schalke’s Bundesliga matches so far this season. He has played all 180 minutes as well. He is yet to score or provide an assist and has one yellow card to his name.