Almiron listed as week-to-week with hamstring injury

Atlanta United fans can breathe a little easier after the club announced that midfielder Miguel Almiron is listed as “week-to-week” with a hamstring injury.

The star midfielder suffered the injury during the Five Stripes’ 2-1 win over the New England Revolution on October 6. The 24-year-old was forced to exit the game in the 30th minute after going down without contact.

Almiron was called in to the Paraguay National Team by new coach Juan Carlos Osorio, but the injury will force the midfielder to skip the call up.

The Five Stripes’ No. 10 has been crucial to the club’s success in 2018, scoring 12 goals and earning 14 assists.

Atlanta may have to play their last two games without Almiron, as they look to seal the club’s first-ever trophy in the Supporters’ Shield.

Tata Martino’s men close out the regular season at home against the Chicago Fire and on the road at Toronto FC.

